That thing we were forbidden to talk about

We are one month away from the popular consultation for the revocation of the mandate, in which the citizens will have the possibility of deciding on the early termination of the position held by Andrés Manuel López Obrador as President of the Republic, and among the so many struggles that this exercise has generated we can count that, until now, at least 10 complaints have been filed for the violation of the electoral ban by public servants.

Specifically, the complaints have been given by the dissemination of propaganda in prohibited period by Morena, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, and 17 governors belonging to the ranks of Morena. The response of the electoral authorities has been to order the suspension or withdrawal of the propaganda denounced as a precautionary measure and the dissatisfaction with this has led some of those denounced to look for a way to avoid the restrictions.

What does the law say about the dissemination of propaganda?

Article 33 of the Federal Law for Revocation of Mandate states that, from the issuance of the call and until the conclusion of the voting daythe dissemination in the media of all government propaganda of any order of government should be suspended.

This means that during the 65 days prior to consultationpublic authorities, autonomous bodies, dependencies and entities of the public administration and any other entity of the three orders of government may only disseminate information campaigns related to educational and health services or those necessary for civil protection , but the use of public resources for purposes of promotion and propaganda related to the processes of revocation of mandate is strictly prohibited.

In addition, there is also a ban on political parties hiring time on radio and television to promote exercise during election ban, but they are allowed to promote citizen participation by other means as long as it is objective, impartial and for informational purposes; that is, without seeking to influence the preferences of the citizenry.

In short, the legislative agreement —which was later ratified by the Court— was that the INE was exclusively responsible for disseminating the mandate revocation process.

the mornings again

It is no news to anyone that the morning conferences have caused the president several sanctions by the electoral authorities by insisting on crossing the limits of freedom of expression that all public servants must respect, especially during electoral processes.

The case of the revocation of the mandate has not been the exception and since the issuance of the call the president has already accumulated several complaints, both for making expressions related to the revocation of the mandate during his morning conferences and promoting the exercise (UT/SCG/PE/PRD/CG/25/2022) as for disseminating achievements and government advances in their tours of the Republic (SUP-REP-37/2022). Although the TEPJF confirmed the precautionary measures consisting of eliminating the publications, until now the videos constituting prohibited propaganda remain on the website of the Presidency.

The letter of the governors and the head of government

On February 13, the head of government of Mexico City, together with 17 morenista governors, issued and published on social networks a signed document in support of the president of Mexico, entitled “Governors and governors of the 4th Transformation”, through which, Using public resources, they extolled the government achievements and personal qualities of López Obrador, mentioning, in addition, that “he fulfilled his promise to repeal the presidency and remove the privilege of the president, making clear the democratic principle: the people put in, the people take out.” .

The propaganda was denounced by the PAN considering it contrary to the federal Constitution and the Federal Law for the Revocation of Mandate, and both the INE and the TEPJF confirmed the validity of the precautionary measures (SUP-REP-33/2022) consisting of ordering those reported that within a period that could not exceed three hours, carry out the actions, procedures and steps that are sufficient and necessary to eliminate the publication from their respective Twitter accounts, as well as from any other electronic or printed platform under their domain or administration, and must report compliance within the following six hours.

The reactions to this situation were immediate, but one of the most striking was that of the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, who, following the order of the electoral authorities, eliminated the publication but days later stated on their social networks: “Good evening. I invite you to participate in what they forbade me to speak about.”

Although it is true that it is an excessively long and absurd period of prohibition, what is interesting here is that it was Morena’s own legislators who approved the legal provisions that today prevent them from spreading propaganda during the 65 days prior to the revocation day.

The electoral ban has the function of providing citizens with a space so that in freedom and without media noise they can reflect on their decision. However, it is useless if those who are obliged to comply with it seek at all times the way to violate it.

Here the lesson goes for both sides, we need more realistic legislation, which manages to balance the participation of political actors and citizens but which are also aware of reality and social needs. But, above all, politicians are urgently needed to respect the laws that they themselves, represented by their political parties, approve. If not, how to demand a different conduct of those governed?

@Eleccionesymas