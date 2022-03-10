Telecom Argentina SA announces consolidated annual results and fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021

Statement from Telecom Argentina

Note: For the presentation of the figures contained within its Financial Statements, the Company has taken into account the effects of the adjustment for inflation imposed by Resolution 777/18 of the National Securities Commission (“CNV”), which establishes that the restatement will be applied to the annual financial statements, for intermediate and special periods that close from December 31, 2018 inclusive. Consequently, the publication figures corresponding to FY21 include the effects of the adoption of inflationary accounting in accordance with the provisions of IAS 29. For this reason, the comments regarding the results of FY21 and on the variations in results with respect to FY20 mentioned in this press release correspond to the figures “restated for inflation” or “constant”. Likewise, in Table 3 you can find the information by segments as analyzed by the Executive Committee and the CEO for the periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, which periodically receive economic-financial information from Telecom and its subsidiaries ( in historical values). For further details, refer to the titles of the attached financial tables starting on p. eleven.

For the purposes of the comparative analysis, it is important to note that the results restated for inflation corresponding to December 2020 contain the year-on-year effect of inflation until December 2021, which reaches 50.9%.

The Company’s Consolidated Sales amounted to $425,493 million in FY21, where Sales of Services, in a context of inflation that continues to be high, totaled $395,697 million (-7.7% in constant currency vs. FY20). Sales of Services in 4Q21 totaled $95,735 million (-1.9% in constant currency vs. 4Q20).

Our mobile clients in Argentina were 20.1 million in FY21 (+1.7 million vs. FY20). On the other hand, cable television subscribers totaled approximately 3.6 million in the same period (+17 thousand vs. the EE20), while broadband accesses were 4.2 million (+89 thousand vs. the EE20). There is an increase in the number of customers in all segments.

In FY21, Operating Income before Depreciation and Amortization was $132,767 million (-14.5% vs. FY20).

In FY21, the Company recorded a net income of Ch$9,940 million (vs. a loss of Ch$7,704 million in FY20). Positive net financial results of Ch$45,649 million were recorded, which were partially offset by an income tax charge for the year of Ch$33,317 million.

Investments (including additions for rights of use) amounted to $103,704 million in FY21, which represents 24.4% of Consolidated Sales.

Net Financial Debt reached $236,286 million in FY21 (-11.2% in constant currency vs. FY20)

*Market capitalization as of 8 March from 2022

**Unaudited non-financial data

Buenos Aires, March 9, 2022 – Telecom Argentina SA (“Telecom Argentina”) – (NYSE: TEO, BYMA: TECO2) today announced Net Income of Ch$9,940 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net Income attributable to the Parent Company has resulted in $8,665 million.

It is worth mentioning that the comparative figures for the previous reporting period have been restated so that the resulting comparative information is presented in terms of the current unit of measure as of December 31, 2021.

The following table shows the evolution of the consumer price index (national CPI – according to official INDEC statistics) for the last two annual exercises and as of December 31, 2020 and 2021, used for the restatement of figures in constant currency

