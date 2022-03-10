Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Compilation Announced Including 13 8-Bit and 16-Bit Games

The State of Play held tonight has left us with the announcement of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collectiona compilation that includes 13 games of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Konamiin his time of 8 and 16 bit, which were released on the NES, Super Nintendo, Mega Drive, Game Boy and arcade consoles. Coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, launching in physical and digital by €39.99. You can see his trailer below:

13 8-bit and 16-bit classics with lots of extras

The games included in the compilation are the following:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Mega Drive)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Mega Drive)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of the Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

These games will include local and online multiplayerpossibility of save at any time and rewind the action, new game modes (boss rushchallenge mode), the Japanese versions of eleven games, HD texture updates, developmental drawings and concept art, and historical Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles media content.