Teen mom Jenelle Evans called ‘delusional’ after accusing makeup mogul Kylie Jenner of COPYING her brow kit

TEEN Mom fans criticized Jenelle Evans for being so “embarrassing” after she accused Kylie Jenner of copying her brow kit.

Both reality stars launched the cosmetic products in 2019, but Jenelle alleged that Kylie sped up hers to beat the market to the mother of three.

Jenelle took to the comments section of a new TikTok video by user jesssaaaayyyyy, which was a satire on how Kylie always copies the user’s outfits, to make the accusations.

In the video, the user shared photos of herself in various outfits and in different locations before showing very similar versions of them made by Kylie.

She captioned the satirical clip: “Never be ashamed to admit you’re inspired by someone @kyliejenner.”

The comments were filled with sarcastic notes from people about how Kylie should apologize and give credit for all the inspiration, while others just clapped back at the user on the hilarious TikTok.

However, Jenelle jumped to the page to accuse Kylie of copying her.

She wrote, “Funny story…when I came out with my brow kit in 2019…she promoted her brow products and launched them AT THE SAME TIME.”

Some fans thought Jenelle was just having fun and following the satirical nature of the video, but she was proven wrong when she doubled down with another comment.

One user responded to him, explaining that TikTok was just supposed to be fun, not real.

The Teen Mom responded flatly, “Mine is not a joke.”

She then told other users to do their research and to “look up when your brow products came out and when mine came out.”

Kylie began selling her lip kits in 2015 and formally named her company Kylie Cosmetics the following year, when she began work on expanding the product line.

In April 2019, she announced the launch of her new Kybrow collection: a kit of brow gels, pencils, and more.

Jenelle ended up releasing her brow kit that September, after teasing it for a while.

Fans on Reddit shared the comments Jenelle made and criticized her for being “delusional” enough to think Kylie was making business decisions around Teen Mom’s schedule.

One fan wrote: “All the things he has said over the years and this is by far 100% the weirdest and most insane.

“These girls really think they are on par with the Kardashians lmfao.”

Another said: “So delirious as wow. Girl, not a single kar-jenner knows or has heard of you. LOL”

A third commented: “Jenelle bye bc I can’t believe you took that video seriously because of the second hand embarrassment.”

Others simply called it all so “tragic” and “embarrassing,” criticizing Jenelle for having such “narcissistic thinking.”

