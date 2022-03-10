Team J Balvin? Britney Spears enchants with choreography to the rhythm of the co

The renowned American artist Britney Spears Apparently he is enjoying some days of rest in the paradisiacal islands of Hawaii, where she would have traveled especially to celebrate her fiancé’s birthday Sam Asghari.

Don’t stop reading: Britney Spears defied Instagram censorship with photos on the beach

From this tropical paradise, Britney caused a furore by posting a video again demonstrating her skills by moving her hips and how much she loves to dance.

“Me in Maui sweating my butt!!!! (Music note emoji) @jbalvin”, was the caption that Britney wrote to describe the video that has become a trend on the networks.

The dance of the American singer and businesswoman went viral because Some of her followers related the publication as a position of Britney against the recent “dumping” of Resident to J Balvin.

Britney’s choreography to the rhythm of ‘Mi Gente’ by singers J Balvin and Willy William received, one day, more than 450 thousand likes and 12 thousand comments with the different positions that the American achieved from her fans.

“Britney is team Balvin”, “Thank you for showing so much love lately to Colombian artists”, “No Britney, J Balvin no! You have to dance a resident theme”, “resident doesn’t like this”, “Britney dances J Balvin to have fun, to have fun”, “the best dancer of all time”, were some of the messages that Britney received.

There were also fans who They expressed the happiness they feel to see Britney free doing what she likes the mostHowever, there are those who say that it does not look good and you need professional help.

“britney looks strong”, “The whole video she looks happier and happier” “I love you Britney!!! My favorite dancer”, “I smile every time I see you dance! Thank God for your freedom”, “I love you, Brit, but these videos scare me I wish you had someone who really loved you and took good care of you so you could recover!” “I’m a little worried, is Britney okay?”, are other comments on the social network.

It may interest you: Britney Spears will publish a book telling her story after a millionaire agreement

Not to be missed: Britney Spears caused a furor in the networks with a suggestive dance in a red bodysuit

See also: Britney Spears could not stand it and exploded against her sister