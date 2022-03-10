teacher goes viral for qualifying with famous memes and stickers- Uno TV

The teacher posted a tweet about how she grades her students’ exams with memes. Photo: Getty / Illustrative

On Spaina teacher went viral because she qualifiedthe exams of their students, with stickers and memes famous, there are those of the angry cat, Batman and Robin, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert Downey Jr. (in his facet of Iron Man), to mention a few.

The teacher Naomi is from Cadiz, Spain, and through his Twitter account he shared how he corrects and grades his students’ homework and exams.

Last month the teacher from Spain published a message accompanied of several memes and stickers, which generated many responses and went viral.

“If I am. Since it has to be corrected, let’s at least put humor in it. It is the first time they pass the note, they have gone straight to see if they had memes, ”commented the teacher in Spain, and one of her students identified as isaa_reixach reacted:

“Our language teacher giving us memes when correcting the exam, it has been incredible HAHAHAHAHA, it has made my day :))”.

After the commotion the teacher Noemí said that one of her students he got mad because his exam had no memes.

“In fact, some have been angry because they did not have memes. The next exam will fill it. If any teacher is interested in the PDF, I’ll upload it. They are to print on sticker paper (like the ones we use in the library for tejuelos). If you have suggestions of typical errors, I am all ears”.

The memes and stickers celebrities were not left in a comment, the teacher from Spain shared a PDF document.

“Come on, marching the PDFs. They are designed for first template 3×7 sticker paper”; later again another account rose page with more memes.