Steven Spielberg Releases First Look at ‘West Side Story’

Spectators who followed the Oscars 2021 on television were able to enjoy the first look at west side story, remake of the iconic 1961 film which now leads back to the big screen Steven

Spielberg. During the ceremony, the first teaser was broadcast, which anticipates the confrontation between the Sharks and the Jets in the streets of New York.

The rivalry between the two gangs is shown in much of the clip, which also highlights the forbidden romance between Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler). Rita Moreno, who played Anita in the original version and will be Valentina in the remake, sounds in the teaser singing Somewhere.

Along with the aforementioned actors, the cast is completed by Ariana DeBose as Anita, Mike Faist as Riff, Curtiss Cook as Abe, Brian d’Arcy James as Officer Krupke and Corey Stoll as Lieutenant Schrank, among others.

Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg from a screenplay by Tony Kushner and Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner. West Side Story tells the classic tale of ferocious

Rivalries and young love in New York City in 1957″reads the synopsis of the film, which has choreographies by Justin Peck, orchestral direction by Gustavo Dudamel and musical arrangements by

David Newman.

West Side Story is an adaptation of the original 1957 Broadway play, with libretto by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and concept, direction, and choreography by Jerome Robbins.

The film was scheduled to hit theaters in December 2020, but the premiere was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The West Side Story remake will finally hit the big screen on December 10, 2021.

