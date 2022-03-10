State of Play – March 2022: summary with everything presented at the event

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

PlayStation is back in 2022 with its first State of Play, an event that has moderate expectations but in which there will surely be pleasant surprises for users of the brand’s consoles. According to official information, this broadcast will be focused on developments and launches from Japanese creatives and publishers, although some games from other parts of the world could also have a presence.

As always, at LEVEL UP we keep you informed in real time of everything that is announced in the State of Play and here you will find the summary of the event. Remember that each ad will have its respective link to the note where you will find more information about the video games that caught your attention.

Without further ado, we welcome you to the summary of the State of Play for March 2022:

Capcom surprises with exoprimal

Dinosaurs, futuristic theme and something spacey? No, it’s not about the return of Dino Crisis 3but of exoprimala new IP from the Japanese company that, according to its first preview, is an action-packed shooter in which we will fight, among other enemies, units full of dinosaurs.

According to official information, exoprimal It will come to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2023, yes, the PS4 still has a rope and will continue next year.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is ready for his debut

maybe, Ghostwire: Tokyo It will be the last video game related to Bethesda that will be released on PlayStation, but there is no doubt that there is expectation that this will be a farewell at the highest level and everything indicates that it will be so. During today’s State of Play we saw the launch trailer for this title created by Tango Gameworks, a studio led by Shinji Mikami.

Pre-launch preview of Ghostwire: Tokyo, shows part of the gameplay and experience that we will have in this futuristic version of Tokyo, where people have started to disappear. Tension, suspense and some horror patiently await next March 25, the day you can play it on PS5.

take a look at Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin with your demo

The State of Play led us to learn a little more about Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, a title by Team Ninja focused on combat and with role-playing elements typical of Square Enix’s historic franchise. No one doubts what Team Ninja can do, but how about the iconic RPG? You can discover that today with the launch of the demo of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Originwhich will be available today on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Jack Garland’s journey into darkness will soon begin. Are you prepared? A demo version of Stranger of Paradise @FinalFantasy Origin will soon be available for @PlayStation 5 & ​​4, @Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, with the ability to carry your progress into the full game. pic.twitter.com/0jZqSfYY4T — STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (@fforigin) March 9, 2022

forspoken was delayed, but here we have a new trailer

We know that if you were waiting for the release of forspoken You are probably sad about its delay, however, the game is still aiming to debut this year and Square Enix helped us get through the bitter pill by revealing a new trailer with gameplay that shows the state of development of the project and which, as its creators Luminous Productions pointed out, is just a matter of polishing some details.

Worlds collide in our most action-packed trailer yet! Discover the magic Frey wields in a land filled with deadly enemies.#Forspoken lands on PS5 and PC on October 11, 2022. pic.twitter.com/gT1YHa7VhS — Forspoken (@Forspoken) March 9, 2022

Check the action of Gundam Evolutionfree-to-play coming this year

Mechas, shooter, strategy and the best Free! That is the proposal of Gundam Evolution6V6 shooter that will debut this year on PS4 and PS5 and had its moment in today’s State of Play.

During the PlayStation event, Bandai Namco Online presented a new trailer for Gundam Evolution and its online multiplayer proposal that will be available on PlayStation consoles this year. Following the essence of the franchise, there will be customization options for your mecha, plus each one will have their own abilities to exploit on the battlefield. The best thing is that a test will soon be carried out to measure the response of your online environment.

pure notalgia with TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection

The Ninja Turtles They are still valid and many old school players will remember their first installments in the world of video games. Now that nostalgia has been considered by companies to bring back those classics, Konami has done the same with the reveal of TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection.

TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection will debut this year and is made up of a selection of classic games from the Ninja Turtles that debuted in Arcade, NES, SNES, SEGA Genesis, Game Boy, so if you lived through that time or want to know about it, it’s worth getting excited.

Prepare those poses with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The State of Play took place for video games inspired by anime and this time it was the turn of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, a fighting game that will include more than 50 characters from the franchise and their different narrative arcs. This title, full of fan service, will arrive in the fall of this year.

Here is the story trailer of the appeal Trek to Yomi

A work with vibes of Akira Kurosawa’s artistic expression? We entered it and that has been one of the most attractive elements of Trek to Yomigame developed by Flying Wild Hog that was present at today’s State of Play.

During the PlayStation event we met the history trailer of Trek to Yomigame where we will take control of Hiroki, a young warrior who has to defend his people from the threats and darkness that hang over everyone, which will lead him to fight in the world of the living, but also in the world of the dead .

Check out Hiroki’s smooth moves in the newest Trek To Yomi story trailer that just dropped during PlayStation’s State of Play! Coming this Spring

PlayStation 4 & 5 | Xbox Series S/X & Xbox 1 | pc pic.twitter.com/wjm0BJJzzI — Flying Wild Hog (@Flying_Wild_Hog) March 9, 2022

returnal show off your next update

State of Play had room for one of the new jewels of PlayStation Studios, returnal of Housemarque, and during the event he showed off the trailer for Ascensionexpansion that will be available from March 25 with new challenges, greater difficulty, but that will also bring cooperative mode and a mode called Tower of Sisyphus that will take us to the limit.

#return 3.0 includes the free DLC – Ascension – adding co-op to the main game, and our new Endless mode: the Tower of Sisyphus! #StateOfPlay #PS5https://t.co/mV1fBvI3k6 — Housemarque (@Housemarque) March 9, 2022

A new tactical RPG from Square Enix is ​​on the way

The State of Play saved one of the surprises for the end of the event and now that tactical RPGs are experiencing a new period of popularity, the Japanese company knows that it is time to take advantage of it. That is why the PlayStation event was the ideal showcase to show The DioField Chronicletactical RPG that promises a great story in the midst of a conflict between factions.

Following the epic style of all Japanese RPG, The DioField Chronicle It is emerging as a work to match, but it will seek to contribute something to the genre by proposing a new Real-Time Tactical Battle combat system. This title will debut this year.

Valkyrie Elysiumanother of Square Enix’s surprises

Today’s State of Play closed with the second surprise from Square Enix, Valkyrie Elysium, Action RPG that promises an epic story developed in beautiful settings and that will not deviate from the essence of the franchise. In this case, Valkyrie Elysium will seek to innovate with the combat system via combos that is part of the IP, but taking it to a system of rhythm and speed.

If you are interested in Valkyrie Elysiumyou won’t have to wait long as the game is scheduled to debut this year.

