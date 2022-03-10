Star Wars could return to Fortnite according to the director of the game

Donald Mustard, the director of Fortnite, has uploaded a photo to his networks that indicates a possible collaboration with Star Wars. Mustard posted on his Twitter some photos of a LEGO Star Wars model of an At-At.

Users of the social network have gone crazy with the possible return of Star Wars to battle royale, especially considering that it is expected a “war” for Season 2. Although it is often a simple trolling of the director, it would not be the first time that one of the directors of the game announces something in advance.

The art director of Fortnite has repeatedly used his social networks to give small announcements of the updates that could come to the game. Also, the latter could make more sense than we think.

And it is that the leaker ShiinaBR has told several times on his Twitter account that there are references to the Star Wars Saga in the current code of the game and that these have been in it for weeks, so the return of the force to Fortnite does not sound very far-fetched.

For now they are just rumors, but who knows, maybe in a few months we will be using lightsabers to fight the Imagined Order. At the moment we will have to wait for more leaks or announcements from Fortnite.