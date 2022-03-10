Spielberg and more artists demand to stop changes

Various Hollywood artists signed a letter asking to reconsider changes to the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

During the last few weeks the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has received a lot of criticism, this after announcing that 8 awards from the oscars 2022 will not be delivered during the live broadcast of the event, which correspond to the categories of Best Short Documentary, Editing, Makeup and Hairdressing, Original Soundtrack, Production Design, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Sound.

The presentation of these awards will be filmed and edited so that it can later be summarized live, however, more than 60 artists from Hollywood signed a letter addressed to David Rubin -president of the Academy– (via IndieWire), asking him to deliver said medals live.

Who signs this document?

The document signed by filmmakers What James Cameron and Guillermo del Torothe composer of John Williams or kathleen kennedy -president of Lucasfilm-argues the above under the following words:

“Those of us who signed this letter ask you and your colleagues at the Academy to reverse your decision to eliminate the presentation of 8 live awards (…) We are concerned that the awards will be tarnished by valuing some cinematographic disciplines over others, and thus relegating them to the status of second-class citizens.

Do you prefer art or rating?

After the above, the letter argues that the affected categories are just as important as acting, directing and visual effects, and argues that the image of the Academy will be affected by preferring the rating of the event about the awards already exposed:

“By diminishing the importance of such categories on the eve of higher ratings and short-term profits, they do irreparable damage to the Academy’s position as impartial arbiters and responsible administrators of our industry’s most important awards.”

As the letter points out, the Academy makes the decision on the eve of improving the displays of the oscars 2022this after last year the ceremony obtained the lowest historical record of viewers with 9.85 millionand although the artists understand the need to raise the rating, they argue that the previous measure is not the way to achieve it:

“Seeking new audiences by making broadcast more entertaining is a laudable and important goal, but this cannot be achieved by disparaging the tasks that make the art of cinema worth celebrating.”

More filmmakers criticize the decision

In the same line, steven spielberg -filmmaker nominated for Best Director for his work on West Side Story– expressed that he does not agree with the decision of the Academy, as he declared to dead line:

“I do not agree with the decision made by the executive committee. I firmly believe that this is the most collaborative medium in the world. We all make films together, we become a family in which one job is as essential as the next. (…) I hope they reverse the decision, but I am not optimistic about it ».

To the previous voice was added that of Denis Villeneuve -filmmaker behind dunesfilm with 10 nominations for the Oscars 2022-, who also criticized the Academy’s decision:

“I think it’s a mistake. I understand that they are under a lot of pressure, but I don’t think it’s the right decision. I think the Oscars are going through an identity crisis. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with the awards, everyone expects it to be a long show. (…) We will see what happens this year, I think there will be a lot to think about after it».

Jane Campion joins the chat

Finally, Jane Campion -filmmaker nominated for Best Direction for her work on The Power of the Dog- He also expressed his annoyance with the decision:

“I don’t think it’s a good idea. With the recent changes of the Oscars I want to express how important production design is for a good film. I would definitely include that category in the show, because it is one of the most important in a film.

Cinephiles and cinephiles, are you excited about the 2022 Oscars?