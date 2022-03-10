Spanish NXT 2.0 superstar A-Kid will have his playable character in WWE 2K22

2K today announced post-launch content updates on WWE© 2K22featuring fan-favorite WWE Superstars, celebrity guests, Legends and various rising NXT stars making their franchise debuts. In total, five post-launch content packs with 28 new playable characters will be available, providing players with new content for the coming months. Post-launch content packs are available for individual purchase, while the full set of packs are included with the Season Pass, deluxe edition and the nWo 4-Life Digital Edition from WWE 2K22.

These notable additions include the executive producer of the soundtrack for WWE 2K22Machine Gun Kelly, as well as social media personality Logan Paul, who is currently scheduled for a match at WrestleMania with his tag team partner The Miz to battle the cover Superstar’s team from WWE 2K22Rey Mysterio, and his son Dominik Mysterio.

Other prominent playable characters that will be available with post-launch content include “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” Ronda Rousey, Doink the Clown, LA Knight, Mr. T, Rob Van Dam, Stacy Keibler, Cactus Jack, The British Bulldog, Umaga, Yokozuna and Doudrop.

Below are all the playable characters and dates:

Banzai-Pack

Release date: April 26

yokozuna;

umaga;

Rikishi;

omos;

Kacy Catanzaro.

Most Wanted Pack

Release date: May 17

Cactus Jack;

The Boogeyman;

Vader;

Ilja Dragunov;

Indi Hartwell.

Stand Back Pack

Release date: June 7

Hurricane Helms;

Stacy Keibler;

A-Kid;

Wes Lee;

Nash Carter.

Clowning Around Pack

Release date: June 28

Doink the Clown;

Ronda Rousey;

The British Bulldog;

Mr T;

doudrop;

Rick Boogs.

The Whole Dam Pack

Release date: July 19

Rob Van Dam;

LoganPaul;

Machine Gun Kelly;

L.A. Knight;

Xia Li;

Commander Azeez;

Sarray.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.