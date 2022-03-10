SpaceX tourists spoke with Tom Cruise from space

Space tourists currently orbiting the Earth aboard a SpaceX ship chatted with famed actor Tom Cruise, the mission announced on its Twitter account on Friday.

“Rook, Nova, Hanks and Leo spoke with Tom Cruise today,” the official Inspiration4 mission account tweeted, using the nicknames of the SpaceX spacecraft’s four civilian crew members.

“They shared their experience from space,” the tweet adds. “Maverick, you can be our side anytime you want.”

Maverick is the name of the elite pilot that Tom Cruise played in the movie “Top Gun”.

Last year, Jim Bridenstine – the former NASA administrator under the government of then President Donald Trump – had announced a film project starring Tom Cruise aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

However, details of the project, which should be done in cooperation with SpaceX, have not been disclosed at the moment.

Inspiration4’s four passengers, billionaire Jared Isaacman and three other Americans, took off Wednesday night from Cape Canaveral, Florida. They are currently orbiting Earth beyond the ISS, and the mission is scheduled to last three days in total.

© 2021 AFP