Son of Adame “in danger” in Coapa due to the resignation of his father – Sniper

The one who hangs by a thread in America is the son of Lizard Adame, because Gilberto knows that after his resignation last week due to the bitterness he felt at not being appointed interim first team, his son Gil, who plays in the Sub 18, will have to fight twice for opportunities. His continuity at the club is no longer assured. The reality is harsh for the 17-year-old boy, since despite having ‘good’ soccer conditions, everything indicates that he should start looking for another institution to think about his future.

‘DOBLETEA’ FROM THE BENCH

And well, continuing with El Nido, I already told you that the idea is that Tano Ortiz and his coaching staff continue throughout the tournament on the bench as long as they get a coach. They tell me that Fernando does not forget the Águilas Sub 20 and will continue to send first team players to support the youth squad as ‘reinforcements’ regardless, even, that they participate in two games on the same day.

It already happened with Mauro Lainez in Monterrey last weekend: he started in the morning at El Barrial with the team now directed by Dieguito Cervantes and at night, in the defeat of the elders at the Gigante de Acero, Tano also He gave him minutes coming in as change. This is totally valid and allowed and Ortiz does not ‘neglect’ the 20 while serving the interim after Solari’s departure.

By the way, yesterday my information network informed me, that you already know that I have eyes everywhere, that Solari just flew out of our country with his family, he left Terminal 2 of the Airport yesterday afternoon full of suitcases. Have a good trip, Santi.

ONLY WITH A HEAVY HAND

The solutions for violence still seem to me to be short. Of course, the owners have already put their teams to work to find them, most have already reinforced security, but it all sounds like a lot of hollow words to me.

Listening to the clubs and their proposals, it is clear to me that the bars will not cease to exist in our football. As my Yorch Vergara pointed out years ago: “It’s not everyone’s fault, but they have infiltrated ‘bad guys’”, which is a reality; They have already become well-established groups that are not going to disappear just by changing their name to ‘animation groups’, as Mikel Arriola suggests.

What Doña Fede and the Meme X League must do is control them, and not credential them, that’s impossible, but assign all tickets to a Fan ID like FIFA’s, that is, whoever buys a ticket is fully identified to be able to hold them accountable. if whoever occupied it did excesses.

And another, we must put a heavy hand on those who make disturbances in synchrony with local authorities. For example, that only six peeled are assembled after Querétaro and that four have been peeled for not having evidence is laughable.

There have been cases in which they set a precedent that served, and I’ll give you an example of some bars that were feisty: those of Tigres and Santos.

From the last big brawl in Torreón, in April 2016, in which there were blows and disturbances in the stadium by the feline faction, as almost always when they went to La Laguna, it turns out that the police knew how to detect the rioters in the moment. They tell me that they wanted to escape by putting on Santos shirts that they already had prepared, but when they were captured, they took them off and they saw that they had ‘Libres y Lokos’ tattoos and emblems of the San Nico club, so they applied all of the law: At least six barristas were left half a year in the boat in Torreón, an exemplary lesson. Do you know when the excesses of the Tigres in La Laguna returned? Lemon never.

THEY ACCEPT THE ‘STAB’ IN THEIR FACE

Of the frozen Pumas in New England, well, I’ll tell you the height of the impudence they experienced last week with the Brizio Commission, which has stabbed them several games ago.

Well, it turns out that Brizio Carter visited the Quarry to give a talk and accepted players and managers, accompanied by Íñigo Riestra, who also attended, that that play in which University did not score a penalty in the previous Semifinal against Atlas, that in which that Dinenno’s nose was broken and he ended up dripping blood in Jalisco, well what do you think? That Arturo told them that it was a penalty! The one who would have changed history. Just as you read it.

The head of the whistlers accepted the board and players of the University that Santamaría’s elbow to the Commander’s face in full flight, looking for the ball, and that it was still reviewed in the VAR by Pérez Durán, but that he did not sanction it as a penalty, it should have been marked in favor of the felines. Which would have opened the door for those in blue and gold to advance, since it was minute 86 and that goal was to send Pumas to the Final. Incredible. And the degree of impudence. Anyway. I think Brizio had an uneasy conscience.

