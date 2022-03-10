Sommer Ray without fear of success poses next to a tarantula

Mexico.- sommer ray once again she is giving something to talk about but now it has nothing to do with a shocking outfit or something daring as she has already accustomed her followers, now the central theme is the zero fear that the model has with some animals that for anyone else could ensure yes. On this occasion the influencer He used a new friend, a tarantula to take some unthinkable photos to share on his social networks.

Through your account Instagram Sommer Ray published just over six images in which he appears posing next to a tarantula, the biggest surprise is that in all the photos he never takes it with his hands, he always poses with it on his face, with the danger that this represents. In her post she described her as “My baby”, clearly for all the people who follow her, both fans and friends were delighted but at the same time amazed at what she dares to do.

Read more: Wear the colors! Poppy Pattinson wears the blue colors of her Everton England team

The tarantula of approximately 15 centimeters was on the forehead and eyes of the model and from there it did not move. Sommer Ray, who is a lover of exotic animals, was more than satisfied with the session since it was something that she did not have in her profile and that she can now show off, as well as make clear the trust she has in them so that they do not attack.

Sommer Ray surprises by posing with a tarantula on his face | Photo: Instagram Sommer Ray

It is not the first time that he has posed with some extravagant animal, a few weeks ago he did it with a yellow snake with which he also took some photos, the surprise is that it was not the only time he had done it, already in more opportunities he has seen with snakes of other colors around his neck. Even some garments from her clothing line are inspired by their skin patterns, remembering that Sommer Ray is a lover of the style of Animal Print.

Read more: Danik Michell makes a combo of beauty and speed to delight his fans (Photo)

The surprise was so great that more than 517 thousand people have left their like admiring the courage of Sommer Ray, it must be made clear that she has always been a brave woman referring to the businesses she has, to the lifestyle where she always risks to To earn something. Nor can you leave out the beauty that the model has that makes her more than special for all her followers.