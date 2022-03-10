Sofía Vergara’s TBT with wet clothes left more than one breathless

In the ‘Thursday of going back to the past’ or better known as TBT, a memory of Sofía Vergara social networks are paralyzed, what a body!

Thursdays of the week have become a very important day for lovers of social networks, as it is the date on which all celebrities and ordinary people bring out their best memories, with photographs being the most used.

Sofia Vergara’s TBT that has everyone speechless

Many celebrities participate in this trend, but there’s someone who doesn’t downgrade their post on a #TBT Thursday. It is neither more nor less than Sofia Vergarathe actress and model from Barranquilla who is triumphing on American television and the Netflix platform, with her character as a renowned drug trafficker.

Likewise, Sofía Vergara, who is already 49 years old, is admired not only for her talent, because her Colombian roots make her a Completely beautiful woman, attributes that she shows sensually in her photographs every time she has the opportunity.

Precisely because of its snapshots, it was once again in the news, because taking advantage of the ‘Thursday to return to the past’, the also known as “La toti” shared a photograph in which she is wearing wet clothes and in which her curvaceous figure can be seen.

Although this time, the image was not shared as a post in his gallery as usual, we are sure that many of his followers saw his Instagram story again and again.

These are other #TBT shared by the beautiful Sofia Vergara

How about Sofia Vergara’s #Tbt, which one did you like the most? Leave us your comments and don’t forget to share.

