“She was determined not to do it”

In the year 2006 was premiered ‘The Devil Wears Prada‘, a film starring Anne Hathaway who played Andrea Sachs, a young journalist who wants to gain a foothold in this complicated world of work and starts working as an assistant to Miranda Priestly (meryl streep), the editor of Runway magazine.

Now they are done 15 years of its premiere and Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Adrian Grenier and the film’s director David Frankel have met with ‘Entertainment Weekly‘.

In this reunion they have revealed many things that we did not know until now, such as the depression Maryl Streep went through for his performance in the film and that you can see in the video above. Although, one of the most striking data has been knowing who was the first choice to play the role that later fell to Hathaway.

And it is that, Anne was the ninth option in a long list of actresses. A) Yes, the first was Rachel McAdams who came from succeeding with ‘Bad Girls’ and ‘Noa’s diary’. “We offered it to three times,” says the director. “The studio was determined to have her, and she was determined not to.”





Rachel McAdams in ‘Noa’s Diary’ | New Line Cinema

And it is that they were looking for someone who had developed more within the dramatic genre and, at that time, the greatest success of Anne Hathaway it was ‘Princess by surprise’. Thus, before the Oscar-winning actress, there were other interpreters such as: “Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Kate Hudson or Kirsten Dunst”.

But, Anne did not give up and fought until the end to be Andrea in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’: “I waited patiently until it was my turn and I got the call. It was the easiest yes in the world. I remember the moment I found out I got the part, I just ran screaming for I had a group of friends at the time, I just jumped into the living room and yelled, “I’m going to be in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’!” she recalls.

In addition, there were other actresses who were also considered for the role of Miranda Priestly, the fashion editor that now nobody could see in eyes other than those of Maryl Streep, but Michelle Pfeiffer, Glenn Close or Catherine Zeta-Jones were some of the options.

