Seth Rollins, without combat at WrestleMania 38: Cody Rhodes would be the reason

At 35 years old, Seth Rollins’ status in WWE already looks almost like that of a veteran who doesn’t need to prove anything else, and together with Roman Reigns, it would seem that he is the Superstar of the “Reality Era” generation whose future within the company is more insured. But still, It is inappropriate for its relevance to the product that Rollins, less than a month from WrestleMania 38, does not even have a defined rivalry for the great event.

Victim of certain mishaps? At first, this aims to be the answer, when Dave Meltzer assured that WWE wanted Rollins to arrive at the “Show of the Shows” as the maximum monarch, and his positive for COVID and that of Reigns at the end of 2021 truncated the plans. While, in parallel, it was said that Shane McMahon was looking to have a match against “The Messiah” at next month’s big date, however, a certain incident behind the scenes of Royal Rumble caused the departure of the eldest son of the “Chairman”.

► Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes, WWE’s claim?

And in the last few hours a third answer has emerged as to why Rollins’ current situation is, which seems to be the most accurate, after the information that my SUPERLUCHAS partner Apolo Valdés collected yesterday about cody rhodes.

“Negotiations stalled. It has multiple offers. You have to make a decision. WWE wants the decision to be made soon for obvious reasons. The ball is in Cody Rhodes’ court.”

Yes, we would conclude that WWE is waiting for Rhodes to agree to make a move on Rollins and place him as his rival at WrestleMania 38. Or so Fightful publishes in one of its latest reports.