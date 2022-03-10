“Sensation of injustice; there was a clear foul on Donnarumma”

The French club’s strategist believes that there was a “clear foul” by Benzema on goalkeeper Donnarumma in the first goal for the white team

The Argentinian Mauricio Pochettinocoach of Paris Saint-Germain, was angry at the press conference after the game in which his team was eliminated against Real Madrid (3-1, 3-2 on aggregate) and stated that he has a “feeling of a lot of injustice” when considering that there was a “clear lack” of the French Karim Benzema about the italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the first goal of the white team.

“It is a feeling of great injustice. There was a clear lack of Benzema on Donnaurma. From then on everyone’s emotional state has changed and we haven’t managed it well. We were too exposed to the Real Madrid. Three quarters of the tie in favor, we were the better team, but we leave with a tremendous blow for not being able to pass the tie, ”he said.

“I cannot consider an error when there has been a foul, and clearly. And I speak after having seen the images, at least between 30 and 40 times with different faces and different angles. This is football, when playing in this competition, the little details count. The VAR has not seen this fault and has been decisive in what later happened”, he added.



“If that action had been called a foul, which is what it was, we would be praising our players. What happened happened; It should not be used as an excuse, but it is the reality. Unfortunately we have to leave with this great pain and disappointment for not having reflected with goals the superiority that the PSG in the tie,” he stressed.

Pochettino He insisted that this action completely changed the course of the meeting.

“It is clear that the action is decisive and that it changes the course of the game. They are factors that influence the moods of the players and the opponent. It came after an hour of control in the game and having the chance to score 0-2, which we were closer to than receiving 1-1. From there, we lowered our concentration, we left the game and we ended up paying dearly for it, ”he assured.

In addition, the French coach defended his changes.

“With Monday’s newspaper it’s easy to talk. Paredes had a yellow card at 1-1 and had not competed for several weeks. We brought in Gana Gueye to give more energy and defensive assists. The Real Madrid I had taken a risk and so far everything was fine. When you lose there is always something that could have been done differently, but the emotional state of the team was what it was and it did not depend on the names on the field”, she concluded.