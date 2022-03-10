Selena Gomez Rocks Affordable Steve Madden Moccasin Boots in 2022

Selena Gomez continues to teach styling classes from the set from the second season of Only Murders In The Building. From the start of filming in which he stars with Steve Martin and Martin Shortthe celebrity It has also stood out for its sophisticated combinations, ideal for the coldest days of winter. These styles stand out largely because they are accompanied by the trendy footwear by 2022.

Thus, the American actress, Selena Gomezhas starred fashion highlightsbeing the equally proud bearer of combat bootsUgg boots and loafers with chunky soles. However, during these months, he has leaned towards a particular design, being in addition to being one of the most repeated in his outfits. It is a hybrid between booties and moccasins.

Selena Gomez wears the moccasin boots that will dominate in 2022

Selena Gomez opts for a hybrid footwear between moccasins and ankle boots. Gotham/Getty Images.

The trendy footwear for 2022 contemplate the timeless elegance of the loafers among its most relevant for this year. Selena Gomez found the balance between sophistication and novelty in a few loafers-booties from Steve Maddenwhich unite the best of two worlds to become a silhouette that will attract all eyes due to its shape and shiny finish.

The footwear that she has already used during her working days with tartan miniskirts or black leggings -always complemented by voluminous long coats-, is the model ‘Loreen Black’ of the signature of shoes. It is the familiar silhouette of the ankle bootshowever, have a block heel and striking gold chain hardware on the instep. In black, the finish is shiny, made of vegan leather and synthetic sole, finishing defining a sophisticated and timeless finish that can be worn with jeans, pants, skirts or dresses.