Season 7 Premiere Synopsis Episode 1

If they catch him on Wednesday masked singer Season 7 premiere to see the chaos that allegedly followed former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani It is said that he has been revealed as a contestant… Better luck later this season?

A well-known adviser to former President Donald Trump was nowhere to be seen during the episode, though reports that his revelations in the season opener caused some of the show’s judges to walk out in protest. (Fox declined to comment on the original report and did not comment when TVLine taped Wednesday.)

But that doesn’t mean the season opener was drama-free. One of the contestants literally lost his mind! Read on for the recap and find out who has been revealed.

thingamapop | This season’s schtick singers are divided into three categories: The Good (Prince, Firefly, McTerrier, Armadillo and Ringmaster), Bad (Hydra, Queen Cobra, Ram, Jack in the Box and Cyclops), Cuddly (Space Bunny and Lemur ), Baby Mammoth, Miss Teddy and Thingamabob). Thingamabob looks to me like a stuffed animal version of Weird things“Demogorgon, but I guess someone might think he was cute. Bon Jovi sang “Wanted Dead or Alive” well, but the song is a karaoke song for a reason: Can’t most people handle it easily? Clues include: Hotel California, a tackle box and fishing net, a couple of quarters, and an eagle (guess: anyone played for the Philadelphia Eagles?)

subway | I’m not sure if McTerrier’s decision to end Loverboy’s “Working for the Weekend” with a prolonged howl in person was an inspiring choice or just a good cover for a missed note; either way, it worked. The kilt-wearing dog seemed a bit helpless for his costume… It then became extremely helpless when he almost fell off the stage and lost his giant furry head as he struggled to straighten up. (Don’t worry, a member of the production team grabbed him and helped him put it on while the judges had their backs to him.) Evidence included: candle, towel, star axe, cake, golden log and ‘rim’. (My guess: someone who isn’t actually Scottish, despite that accent.)

Firefly | On the second and more dramatic one that night, Firefly took the stage to perform Chaka Khan’s “Ain’t Nobody”, but only took a few notes before he started coughing and had to stop singing. As he bowed in the middle, the judges called for a doctor and Ken “I am a doctor” Jeong ran onto the stage. Nick Cannon then tells us that Firefly is being watched by a member of the show’s medical staff, eventually coming out to repeat his performance. it was OK! Guides included: Tyler Perry, Apollo Theater, Live Comedy, Statue of Liberty, and a microphone. (I guess: it’s not her, so why do I keep thinking Abbott ElementaryCheryl Lee Ralph?)

Cyclops | The one-eyed miracle sang “My Sacrifice” by Creed, and he was…okay? Clues included: a compass pointing southeast, a turtle wearing a cowboy hat, 4 oz, and a comic book. (My guess: …no proof!)

RAM | The Ram is a bit aggressive, but his version of Cheap Trick’s “I Want You to Want Me” was spot on and fun. Tracks included: Hamlet x Macbeth, Horns, Landing, Quarterback/Front Quarter, and Horse/Colt. (I’m guessing: a football player, maybe for the Indianapolis Colts or Denver Broncos?)

disintegration | McTerrier was the first victim in Season 7. When it was revealed, she was revealed to be Ace of Cakes/Food Network star Duff Goldman.

Now is your turn. What do you think of the first show? Please rate it via the poll below, then hit the comments!