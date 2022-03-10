Santos Laguna fans ‘say goodbye’ to Alan Cervantes

During the night of this Tuesday, Club Santos appeared on its social networks to announce the renewal of the contract of midfielder Alan Cervantes.

The 24-year-old player, originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, extended his relationship with the Lagunero team, a team he came to as a reinforcement for the Clausura 2020 tournament from Chivas.

However, the announcement of the celebration that links him until 2025 with the Guerreros team did not take long to generate reactions from the club’s followers and other Twitter users, but with the surprise that they were saying goodbye to him, as they assure its output is the following step:

“I hope you do very well in your new team”, “Well, the first casualty for the next tournament is confirmed”, “Well, bye-bye Alan. I hope things go well for you in the Apertura 2022”, “Someone already asked about him and the clause had to be uploaded to sell him”, Is he leaving?, “For sale, Mr. America”, are some of the comments generated by the announcement de Santos where Dante Elizalde, president of the team, and the internal technical director, Eduardo Fentanes, appear together with the footballer.

The foregoing arises from the assumption that his contract extension is made in the interest of other clubs for Cervantes, recalling cases such as that of Diego Valdes, who in July 2021 extended his relationship with the Warriors until 2024; As of this Clausura 2022 tournament, he already plays for Club América:

Other cases:

Julius Caesar Furch, He renewed in 2019 until 2022 / He left the club and went to Atlas in December 2020

Jesus Angle, he renewed in January 2019 for two more years / In July 2019 he went “temporarily to Atlas”, and today he already plays at Club Tigres.