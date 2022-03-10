Santos filed a complaint against Chivas for improper alignment; would not proceed because it was an arbitration error

Chivas disputed a play with twelve soccer players and Santos filed a complaint for improper alignment, however, the regulations do not stipulate that the situation be considered as such

Santos Laguna filed a complaint with the MX Leagueafter Guadalajara placed twelve soccer players on the field during the duel between both sides, corresponding to the Matchday 9 the Closure 2022however, the red and white leadership is calm, since the situation was due to a referee error and the team did not act maliciously.

At 82′, the Chivas coach, Marcelo Míchel Leaño, sent Antonio Briseño, Alan Torres and César Huerta to the field, however, the last mentioned entered the game without Roberto Alvarado leaving.

Once they realized this, the Santos coaching staff protested Chivas’s action, so the whistler Víctor Alfonso Cáceres analyzed the play, realized the mistake, sent Huerta off the field to enter again and told him showed the yellow card at 85′.

After the duel, Santos issued a complaint to the Liga MX, since he considered that the rojiblanco team committed an improper alignment, however, in the competition regulations of the Liga MX, in articles 25 and 48, it does not stipulate that it be considered as such. , after it was determined as an arbitration error.

Given this, the complaint imposed by Santos would not proceed, after Chivas did not place the twelve soccer players on the field of play on purpose and it was due to a lack of communication between the fourth referee and central referee, who did not check Roberto Alvarado’s departure from the field. .