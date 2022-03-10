Ryan Reynolds: “I like playing characters who hate themselves”

Ryan Reynolds is a timeless star. As a leading actor, he is able to bridge the generational gaps of old and new Hollywood. In his figure, the protagonist of yesteryear coexists (the virility of a John Wayne, the charisma of a Cary Grant) with the self-deprecating humor of postmodern man. And the brilliance of his star does not seem about to go out. The numbers prove it. His most recent film Red Notice, had the most successful opening day in Netflix history. The previous one, FreeGuytripled a budget of 100 million dollars with its collection, a huge achievement for a pandemic launch, outside of franchises and on demand.

Reynolds’ new project, The Adam Project, combines the formula of these two tanks; reunites Ryan with the platform Red Notice and also with the director of FreeGuy, shawn levy. “Everyone wants to go back in time, but what if you find out that you hate your younger version, and you blame him for everything that happened next?”, the Canadian actor tells rolling stone, from his apartment in New York, on the premise of the film. “We are taught to look at the past through the prism of compassion, but my character in The Adam Project He is very hurt and broken. He considers that the preadolescent that he was is a weakling who did not know how to assert himself in time. That was the new angle from which we approached the device of the narration”.

By “storytelling device,” Reynolds refers to the concept of time travel, around which the story is built. The Adam Project. The film, which opens this Friday, March 11, follows the story of a pilot who must return to 2010 to prevent his deceased father from inventing the possibility of moving temporarily. Beneath the fantastic cover, in clear homage to the eighties production by Steven Spielberg and Robert Zemeckis, lies a comment about grieving and paternalizing oneself. The Adam Project will not reach the height of those milestones, but it does have a key skill, and that is the congruence, acting and dramaturgical, of the character in its child and adult versions (it also includes a reunion between Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garnerwho starred together If I had 30; The Adam Project could have been titled if i was 13).

There’s a scene in the movie where the older Adam, stockier and more planted, tells the younger Adam that he’s not going to be like this without first taking a fair amount of beating. That line seems to have a metatextual resonance with Reynolds’ career. graduation to A Lister definitive in Hollywood occurs with the incarnation of a superhero. Reynolds went on to build two, first for DC and later for Marvel. With an eye toward capitalizing on that first instance of global fame, he agreed to play the Green Lantern body, resulting in unexpected critical and commercial failure. Overnight and in the public eye, Reynolds seemed to have lost every ounce of seriousness. His damage control strategy was to laugh at his failures, which became one of the most successful rebrands in Hollywood. dead poolhis 2016 comedy, lampooned all the tropes of the superhero genre, raking in more than $700 million and clearing Reynolds of any responsibility for Green Lantern.

If something came from Green Lantern, in addition to a wife like Blake Lively, is his rich sense of humor, his way of alchemizing comedy, and consequently success, of his own demons. “My wife didn’t marry me because of my Stanislavski method,” she joked to Ellen DeGeneres in 2018 about her acting chops. Of her technique, she tells rolling stone: “There is a certain degree of familiarity that audiences can have. Without comparing myself to him, I grew up watching Steve Martin and there is always a recognizable hotspot in his movies. That is something I appreciate and try to apply. Years ago I read a book and one thing that stuck with me is that people are in constant pursuit of happiness. Rather than being on that endless quest, it’s much healthier to be self-aware. I try to apply an aspect of self-awareness and another of self-hatred. I like to play characters who hate themselves, because I deal with that a little bit in my personal life as well. But it is a useful tool.”

A viral instance of his sense of humor came when he posed in a Christmas sweater alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman. “Hugh is a great friend of mine, I would characterize him as one of the closest I have. I showed up to his Christmas party in that stupid sweater and blamed him on social media because that’s what you do. She blames Hugh Jackman for things,” he laughs. “Interestingly, that sweater raised millions for the Sick Kids Foundation, which is an organization he works with in Canada. We turned that Internet meme into something that generates good, which is what Sick Kids does, turning ugly into something beautiful.”

Reynolds founded his own company, Maximum Effort, after receiving dead pool, to produce himself the conceptual vehicles of his sarcasm. The scripts are chosen based on sentiment. Free Guy, about the video game extra that becomes aware of his existence, was his “response to everything we were going through in that particular year: anxiety, angst, anger.” The Adam Project points to the opposite. “I want people to leave the cinema and feel like I felt when I left to see Return to the future. The Adam Project It has a concept, but it is much more down to earth, because it happens in the real world and it seeks to generate warmth, to wallow in a legal drug such as nostalgia”.

There is a scene in The Adam Project between Reynolds and Garner that is endowed with an unexpected pathos, almost as if a movie has been built around it just to house it. “We were looking for a premise that could satisfy a desire but also function as a Trojan horse, with something meaningful inside. In this case, it was my real relationship with myself and with my dad. In my real life I have a strained relationship with both. I’m interested in the stories we tell ourselves to find some meaning in our lives, and that’s what this film is about. There’s a line where my younger self says to me, ‘You’re mad at Dad because he died.’ I wrote that sequence because it was what I went through with mine. My father passed away a few years ago, and I told myself certain stories to make myself feel better, because it felt better to resent him than to miss him. The Adam Project it’s an attempt to process that mystery, cloaked in the cloak of a time-travel action movie.”