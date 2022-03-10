Russia and Ukraine: UK sanctions Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich

Roman Abramovich was looking to be able to sell his Chelsea football club.

Roman Abramovich, owner of the English Premier League soccer club Chelsea FC, was sanctioned by the United Kingdom as part of the measures taken by the British government against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich is one of seven Russian oligarchs affected by the new sanctions, which also include asset freezes and travel restrictions.

The list also includes billionaires Igor Sechin and Oleg Deripaska, both considered allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that “there can be no safe harbor” for those who have supported the invasion.

