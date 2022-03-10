Rumor | The reason for the few minutes that Jonathan dos Santos has had at Club América

During the winter transfer market, the America club hired midfielder Jonathan dos Santoselement that came to compete for a position in the axis of the Eagles beside Pedro Aquino, Richard Sanchez, and Santiago Naveda. Considering the competitive history of the Mexican, it was thought that he could work together with the immovable Peruvian, but even with the injury of Not here, two saints remains on the bench and without seeing minutes, barely participating in the 12% of the time possible.

In just 98 minutes played over nine days, Jonathan did not represent any notable change in the midfield of the bluecreamso that Santiago Solari stopped taking it into account, and Fernando Ortiz nor did he consider it for the commitment against Monterey Striped. The few opportunities could be justified in the physical state of two saintsas it may not have arrived in good condition.

The inactivity and desire of Jonathan dos Santos

Let’s remember that LA Galaxy decided to stop including in his plans Jonathan dos Santosso he stopped lining up as a starter and practically reached Coapa without regularity since October, a situation that clearly affected the player, although after three months of work, it is strange that as a professional he is not ready to play. We will have to wait to see if Fernando Ortiz gives the Mexican new chances, well let’s not forget that two Saints aims to win a call in the Mexican team prior to the Qatar World Cup 2022.