Rumor: Pokémon Scarlet and Purple codename emerges

After its announcement in the last Pokémon Presents and tons of recent news, now we have more news about this long-awaited game. As we mentioned, these are the ninth generation games. They will be called Pokemon Scarlet and Purple officially in Spanish and now we have news.

In this case, we have been able to discover a rumor related to his supposed Codename. As you know, all Pokémon games have a code name during its development, and this installment seems to have emerged on the official website of the title.

The experts abcboy101 and 3clipse_tt are the ones who have found this finding: through the game’s official website, they have found references that point to “Titan” would be the code name of Scarlet and Pearl. For now it has not been officially confirmed, so we will have to be attentive to more details.

Looking at the page source, I wonder if the internal codename for Scarlet/Violet was “titan”? https://t.co/V5DluRfIz1 pic.twitter.com/G8EK5RHs3I — abcboy (@abcboy101) February 27, 2022

The codename for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is «Titan» It was discovered during Pokémon Day from @abcboy101 and if we check now they replaced the word Titan with SV as pointed out by @LunarTheUmbreon What an interesting codename! pic.twitter.com/VqJ8twaBm7 — Eclipse! (@3clipse_tt) March 8, 2022

Remember that these games correspond to the ninth generation that is already in development, Pokemon Scarlet and Purple. They will be released “at the end of 2022” on Nintendo Switch, still without a specific date and you have our full coverage of its premiere here.

