Roblox would come to PS4, according to its employee search page

Everything seems to indicate that Roblox, the most popular video game in the world, could finally come to PS4. This title, which allows its users to create their own games and participate in the creations of others, is currently available for PC, mobile devices and Xbox platforms. It was strange that he hadn’t made the jump to PlayStation.

This is not part of an official announcement, but something strongly suggested on the company’s jobs page. According to a recent publication, Roblox Corporation is looking for a software engineer for PlayStation platforms. According to the job description, The person they hire will help build and maintain an engine for the PlayStation platform that will be used by millions of users around the world.. Further on, the same post directly mentions a client application of Roblox for the PlayStation 4 (PS4) console.

David Baszucki, CEO of Roblox, had said in a 2021 meeting with its shareholders that it made sense to try to bring its game to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Meta Quest. We hadn’t heard anything about it since.

Roblox has been surrounded by many controversies lately. He has been accused of exploit the labor of minors, run a betting market and fail to protect its users. None of that has affected its success and it still boasts over 50 million daily active users.

Via: TheVerge

Source: official game website