Robin, Batgirl and company will deliver justice in the dark of night

There are several projects that Warner Bros. is up to. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is one of the most interesting projects leading the most unpredictable villains in the entire DC universe. However, many have their sights set on the completely opposite side.

After many waits and a delay for 2022, finally we have the date. Gotham Knights will arrive on October 25 to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. It will be from that day when we can immerse ourselves in the mythical city of vignettes and with a group of unexpected heroes.

Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing and Red Hood They will form the main quartet with which to distribute slaps and deliver justice in the streets. This is because the Dark Knight, Batman, has died and someone must replace him on his nightly rounds.

In every story there has to be a great villain and in this case we have the Court of Owls. What’s more, the ARPG will try to emulate its comic version and for this Gotham Knights features the collaboration of original screenwriter Scott Snyder. We will see if we are facing the birth of an entire franchise in the style of Batman: Arkham, which set the bar really high.