Reynoso acknowledges that the tie against Montreal is open

The Azteca stadium was the venue for the confrontation corresponding to the quarterfinals of the first leg, in the CONCACAF Champions League; with victory of the Celestial Machine of the Blue Cross, by the minimum difference, against Montreal FC, of ​​the MLS- Uriel Antuna was in charge of converting the target in favor of the Mexicans. At the end of the meeting, Juan Reynoso, manager of the Cementeros, spoke at a press conference.

“We deserved a couple more goals. The tie is still open; It’s up to us, we have to go play there. Today we were not forceful; they recovered the last 15, with generations. It is a bit of doto: The overload of matches, which means that we cannot maintain the level, “he mentioned John Reynoso at the end of the match against Montreal.

Despite the fact that the Machine won the victory, hundreds of fans who gathered at the Azteca field, as well as others through social networks, expressed their discomfort with the tactical operation of Reynoso; alleging a lack of fight on the offensive side, converting a couple more annotations, which meant a reprieve for next Wednesday’s match, in Montréal.

“I am aware that each game is a different story. It will be difficult for them to score goals for us there, I think it will be very important how we optimize the loads”, assured Reynoso in reference to the load of important matches that the Machine has in the coming days.

The Machine will travel to Canadian soil next Tuesday to face the second leg, in a hostile environment on the part of the local fans, as well as the weather against them. The actions will take place at the Montreal Olympic Stadium, on March 16 at 7:00 p.m. in central Mexico, through the FOX Sports signal. The away goal is a factor to consider in the tie.

On the other hand, Juan Reynoso and his men now focus their attention on the weekend’s confrontation against UNAM Cougars, on the field of the Azteca Stadium. During the last season, the Felinos team has been a headache for the Cementeros with momentous matches such as the semifinals of the Apertura 2020 or the match on matchday 17 of the previous campaign.

“I don’t think there is any risk and hopefully everyone involved in this beautiful sport, which includes players, technical directors and the press, through their presence in the stadium, with a party in the stands as it should be,” he said.