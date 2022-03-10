Reviews: Reviews of “Axiomas”, by Marcela Luchetta; and “The country of the last things”, by Alejandro Chomski

–Axioms, the truth written in water (Argentina/2019). Direction: Marcela Luchetta. Cast: Luz Cipriota, Jorge Marrale, César Bordon, Paula Cancio, Esteban Meloni, Eugenia Lencinas and Susana Varela. Screenplay: Guillermo Fernández Morán, Damián Barrera, Pipol, Marcela Luchetta, Ana Berard and Julia Bastanzo. Photography: Bill Nieto. Sound: Martin Grignaschi. Editing: Lucas Di Primio. Music: Newford Music. Duration: 93 minutes. Distributor: Cinetren. Suitable for all audiences with legends. Rooms: 14. ★★½

You don’t have to be a mental light to guess what paths a film will take that has the support of Greenpeace and narrates the fight of an environmental NGO against the installation of a mining company. And indeed, Axioms, the truth written in water fulfills what it promises through a story that embraces environmentalism without any itch, nullifying nuances and the edges of a conflict that transcends the strictly environmental.

Marcela Luchetta’s film swings between two subplots directly linked to each other. The first has to do with Isabela (Luz Cipriota), who after a mission in the Sahara returns to her native province summoned by the NGO of the title to practice as a lawyer and confront a powerful mining company that threatens to plunder natural resources ( especially water) of the entire area, always with the endorsement of Governor Ribero (Jorge Marrale). Isabela’s surname is also Ribero: father and daughter confronted by her convictions.

The first part of the footage explores the tensions and contradictions between the filial bond and the ideological and programmatic clash over the role of the mining companies. are the best moments of axiomsmainly due to the ductility of a Marrale that gives his character a subtle, almost paternalistic cynicism, as if he were a hawk dressed as a dove.

But axioms shipwreck when he reinforces his line eco friendly, reaching the point of enthralling with the flight of a released condor while the soundtrack lavishes charangos and wind instruments. The attempt to portray the local cosmogony, with the character of César Bordón in the lead, and the discrimination they suffer in public institutions crown a film that is as full of good intentions as it is flawed in its execution. EZEQUIEL BOETTI

-In the country of last Things (Argentina-Dominican Republic-United Kingdom/2020). Direction: Alexander Chomski. Cast: Jazmín Diz, Christopher Von Uckermann, María De Medeiros and Juan Fernández. Screenplay: Alejandro Chomski, based on the novel In the Country of Last Things, by Paul Auster. Photography: Diego Poleri. Editing: Andres Tambornino. Art direction: Wilhem Pérez. Sound: Fernando Soldevilla. Music: Christian Basso. Production: Rafael Elías Muñoz, Alexandra Stone, Carola Infante and Nicolás Avruj. Duration: 89 minutes. Suitable for over 13 years old with reserves. Rooms: 6 (Hoyts Abasto, Multiplex Cabildo, Hoyts Unicenter, Hoyts Quilmes, Cinemark Rosario and Hoyts Salta). ★★★✩✩

The first thing to say about In the country of last Things it is not referring to artistic questions (we will deal with them later) but to Chomski’s perseverance in not giving up on his idea of ​​adapting the novel published in 1987 by Paul Auster. The director approached the New York author almost two decades ago and convinced him that it would be a good idea to shoot the transposition in Argentina (the devastating aftermath of the 2001 crisis made it a logical decision).

In the meantime the director of Today and tomorrow did a bit of everything: from assignments like feel the noise and A beautiful life to an incursion into the universe of Adolfo Bioy Casares as Sleeping in the sun, passing through the comedy Cursed Seas Waterfall or a documentary like exist without you One night with Charly Garcia.

And finally it was time to shoot this apocalyptic and dystopian novel about a sordid, degraded universe with extreme levels of violence and misery. Between explosions, landslides, robberies and snipers who shoot without hesitation, the corpses accumulate, which are then used in “transformation centers! to produce fuel.

The description of the environment is remarkable. In this sense, it should be noted that the black and white photography by Diego Poleri, the art direction by Wilhem Pérez, the visual effects, the music by the great Christian Basso and the sound by Fernando Soldevilla give the film a fascinating audiovisual dimension. . The problem, however, is that the intimate conflicts of the protagonist, Jazmín Diz’s Anna Blume, are not up to the task of that subjugating environment.

Constructed like a long letter, an intimate diary, In the country of last Things (which finds some points of contact with the cinema of Alejandro Agresti and Hugo Santiago) proposes a love story with Sam (Christopher Von Uckermann) and of resilience in the midst of a bleak and hopeless context of looting, fights and homeless people who stirs up garbage, a multicultural world where different languages ​​coexist, but where betrayal and the law of the strongest also prevail.

A certain solemnity and coldness that emerge from the story conspire against the empathy and dramatic power of a story built with undoubted skill and professionalism, but which is much easier to admire than to feel. DIEGO BATLLE

