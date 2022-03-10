Reviews: Review of “The Adam Project” (“The Adam Project”), by Shawn Levy, with Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo (Netflix)

The director of the series A night at the museum and Steel giants returns to work with Ryan Reynolds after the recent Free Guy: Taking Over with a mix between action, adventure, comedy and science fiction just right.

the adam project (The Adam Project, United States/2022). Direction: Shawn Levy. Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña and Catherine Keener. Screenplay: Jonathan Tropper, TS Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. Photography: Tobias Schliessler. Music: Rob Simonsen. Duration: 106 minutes. Available on Netflix from Friday the 11th.

The resource of time travel is almost as old as the history of cinema. With this scheme they have been conceived since classics (the still influential today Return to the future) to much more conventional products such as The Adam Project.

Adam Reid (Walker Scobell) is a 12-year-old preteen who lives with his mother Ellie (Jennifer Garner) and is still grieving the sudden loss of his father Louis (Mark Ruffalo) a year ago. His erratic and at times violent behavior at school is evidence that the trauma persists and the wounds have not fully healed.

One night the boy discovers in the garage of his house a fighter pilot (Ryan Reynolds) who turns out to be an adult version of himself. Indeed, that forty-year-old has returned on a secret mission from 2050 to 2022 to change everything that has gone wrong and save the world. Thus, the veteran Adam and the young Adam must join forces, travel even further into the past to meet his father again, when this scientist was still alive, but -of course- they will be persecuted by intergalactic soldiers determined to exterminate them.

The eight-handed script by Jonathan Tropper, TS Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin is not exactly a paragon of creativity, but with its recycling of formulas and combination of elements from genres such as action, adventure, comedy, science fiction and some touches of tearful drama leaves everything served for an intense and fast-paced narration with a buddy-movie spirit in which Reynolds shows off all his histrionics as an adult who looks like a child and Scobell plays a boy who seems much more mature and focused than his “evolved” self.

In the interrelationship and dialogue exchanges between the two protagonists lies the main attraction of a film with an important display of visual effects, certain irruptions of ingenuity, many complicit winks and an inevitable nostalgic charge that “dialogues” not only with Return to the future but also with Terminator, Star Wars, Top Gun, Heaven Can Wait, Field of Dreams, ET The Extra Terrestrial and Ready Player One: Start the gameamong other

The wasted character of Mark Ruffalo is left with, at least, a certain ethics and dignity of a scientist who understands the dangers of being able to modify the course of time and his own future, while it is more sad to see the stereotyped and monotonous role of the wicked Maya Sorian who has disgraced that remarkable actress who is Catherine Keener. Acquired by Netflix within a package of films that belonged to the Paramount studio, the adam project It turns out to be a rather insignificant, inoffensive and ephemeral film, one of those that can be consumed without effort or, of course, too demanding.

