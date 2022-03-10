RESULTS: Melate 3558, Revancha and Revanchita; winners of the draw for March 9, 2022

Did you participate in any of the draws? Melate, Revancha and Revanchita this Friday, March 9? We remind you that the Melate draw 3558 offers an updated bag of 453.9 million pesos.

If you dared to try your luck and want to know if your numbers won any prize, in Binary Herald we share you the winning numbers of the draw 3558 of Melate.

Winning numbers of Melate 3558, Revancha and Revanchita, today March 9, 2022

These are the winning numbers of the draw 3558 of Melate, Revancha and Revanchita:

Melate: 06 13 16 27 29 55 additional 15

Rematch: 01 04 10 14 21 37

Rematch: 16 13 25 27 34 38

We remind you that melate is a game organized by Forecasts; The draws are held on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday of each week, after sales close, at 9:00 p.m. In this way at the end of the day the draw is carried out.

So, the urn melate randomly selects seven spheres with the winning numbers: the first six numbers selected are called natural numbers, while the seventh is the additional number.

In this way, to win, the numbers on each participant’s ticket must match a minimum of two natural numbers. The more numbers that match for each ticket, the higher the prize you will receive.

