Result and goals Pumas vs New England

The cold froze the Cougars. The university students went to New England and fell by a score of 3-0 against the Revolution of the MLS, in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

With this result the auriazules will have to dream of a feat in University City to get their pass to the semifinals of the continental competition, because in case of conceding a goal from their rivals, they would have to get five goals to qualify.

The goals of the defeat fell at 19′, the work of Sebastian Lletget; and a double by Adam Buska at 72′ and 92′, to sentence the match and have a foot and a half in the semifinals.

the return of the Quarter finals It will be played next Wednesday, March 16, at 9:15 PM, where the Pumas will seek to do one of the most memorable feats in their history.

New England vs Cougars | Previous

The Cougars They hope to continue with the good streak. The university students will seek to leave with an advantage in the first leg of the Quarterfinals of the Concachampionsthis Thursday, when they face the New England Revolutionof the MLS, in rival territory.

The match will not be easy for those from Pedregal, since the harsh climate of New England could be decisive for the final result.

Statistics New England vs Cougars | Concachampions

The auriazules They come from defeating in the Round of 16 the Saprissafrom Costa, by a global score of 6-3, then played in Central American lands 2-2, to return to Ciudad Universitaria and conclude with the play by scoreboard of 4-1, with a double by Juan Dinenno.

For his part, the New England Revolution these instances were classified without playing. The stars and stripes could not play their Round of 16 match, as their rival AS Cavaly, from Haiti, could not travel to the United States due to problems with their visas.

Confirmed Lineups New England vs Pumas | Round of 16

New England Revolution Lineup

Goalkeeper: E. Edwards Jr.

Defenders: B. Bye, A. Farrell, O. Gonzalez, D. Jones.

Media: M. Polster, A. Traustason, S. Lleget, C. Hill.

Forwards: A. Buksa, G. Bou.

Cougars lineup

Goalkeeper: A. Talavera

Defenses: J. Rodríguez, N. Freire, J. Galindo, A. Ortiz, A. Mozo

Media: Rogerio, F. Álvarez, H. Meritao, L. López

Forwards: J. Dinenno