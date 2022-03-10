Red premieres on Disney +, a Pixar film made by women

Pixar now dives into the complex stage of puberty for a girl in Net, and he does it with a team full of women, in a world, that of animation, eminently male. The director is Domee Shi, who signs the script with Julia Cho and Sarah Streicher, and the main producer is Lindsey Collins, in addition to having female professionals responsible for many of the technical areas of a film that premieres this Friday on Disney + . “We are starting to see women who stand out after having been in the ranks for a long time. And of course from the point of view of the management we are going to start to see how the doors are suddenly opened and there are many women behind”, Shi explained in an interview with EFE in Madrid. Accompanied by Collins, the director of Net She acknowledges that when she started in the world of animation -she came to Pixar as an intern in 2011- there were not many women in management, but she assures that she always felt supported by the company and by her colleagues. Both in his previous works in inside-out (2015), Incredibles 2 (2018) or Toy Story 4 (2019), as in his delicious short Beam (2018), with which he won the Oscar for best animated short film. And also with what is his feature film debut, Net a very personal story, with a lot of autobiography, but mixed with the fantasy of ancient Chinese legends and in which menstruation is openly discussed, as in previous Pixar films depression or death were already dealt with.

The protagonist is Meilin Lee, a 13-year-old girl whose main obsession is to attend a concert by her favorite group, the 4 Town, along with her best friends. Her mother, Ming, has a tight control over her and barely lets her leave the house. But suddenly, Mei turns into a red panda. Mei has a lot of Domee Shi but also many of the women who have taken part in this project, recalls the producer. “When we conducted the interviews to choose the people responsible for the film crew, we asked them to tell us why they thought they should work on the film.” The women who were part of that selection process gave them great answers, about how horrible their first period was and other details that were reflected in the script and in the film. That is why there is a high percentage of women in this film, something that had not happened before in a Pixar film. “And that helped us tell a story that felt real and authentic and brave, because we were surrounded by women.” Although Shi points out that the men who worked on the film and the Pixar colleagues were equally empathetic with the story. “Even if they were never a 10-year-old Asian girl,” adds the filmmaker with a laugh. But she is very proud that a character like Mei’s and a story like Net has shown that it is possible to create a female character that Pixar animators want to hang out with. “It’s something you can feel in animation.