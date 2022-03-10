Real Madrid vs PSG (Champions)



90+4′





The game ends, Real Madrid beat PSG 3-1 with three goals from Karim Benzema. The merengue team wins the aggregate 3-2 and advances to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.



90+3′





Mbappé falls inside the area, but there was no foul.



90+1′





Messi takes a free kick and the ball goes just over Courtois’ goal.



89′





Modric’s shot that was about to stick in Donnarumma’s goal squad.



87′





Lucas Vázquez is booked for a foul on Mbappé



84′





Vinicuis shot inside the area covered by Kimpembe



78′





Goooooooooollllllllllllllllll from Real Madrid, Benzema takes advantage of a poor clearance by Marquinhos to define exactly and turn the score around.



75′





Gooooooooooollllllllllllll from Real Madrid, Benzema defines perfectly inside the area after a great clearance from Croatian Modric.



72′





Vinicius misses a very clear one inside the area only in front of the goalkeeper, the Brazilian shoots over the crossbar



70′





Change from PSG, Paredes leaves the field and Gueye enters.



66′





Change of Real Madrid, Carvajal leaves and Lucas Vázquez enters



65′





Donnarumma clears a corner kick executed by Modric with his fists.



61′





Goooooooooooooooolllllllllllllllllllllllllll from Real Madrid, Benzema takes advantage of a blunder by Donnarumma who was trying to get out playing with his feet. The meringues approach in the global



59′





Carvajal fouls Mbappé and earns the yellow card.



57′





Real Madrid makes two changes, Asensio and Kroos leave the field; Rodrygo and Camavinga enter.



55′





Vinicius shoots from the edge of the box and Donnarumma controls the ball safely.



54′





Mbappé had defined superbly inside the area, but the move was annulled due to an offside.



52′





Paredes is somewhat stunned after deflecting Valverde’s cannon shot with his head.



48′





Poor control by Asensio inside the area and Real Madrid misses out on an important option.



47′





In the first moments of the second half, the white team took possession of the ball.



Four. Five’





The referee whistles, the ball is set in motion and the complementary part begins.







Both teams are back on the field of play to resume the actions of the match.



45+2′





The first half ends, after 45 minutes PSG beats Real Madrid 1-0 (2-0 aggregate)



44′





Vinicius is reprimanded for protesting referee markings.



43′





Nacho wins the preventive card.



41′





Donnarumma clears with his fists a corner kick that Asensio executed



39′





PSG goal! Kylian Mbappé opens the scoring at the Bernabéu and increases the Parisians’ lead 2-0 on aggregate



36′





Another header from Benzema that goes wide of the visiting goal.



3. 4′





Benzema’s header that Donnarumma safely controls



33′





PSG goal that is annulled, Mbappé had sent the ball into the back of the net, but the referee invalidated the play due to an offside on the play.



31′





Wall between Messi and Neymar inside the area, the Argentine resolved over Courtois but the ball passed in front of the merengue goal without anyone pushing it into the net.



26′





Good defensive cut by Carvajal that prevents Messi from enabling Neymar.



24′





Ball that was centered in the front and Benzema shot, the defense managed to deflect and the ball went just wide of the Parisian goal



twenty-one’





Neymar at the entrance of the area takes a left-footed shot without power that Courtois controls.



19′





The merengue defense covers a shot by Neymar inside the area



17′





Medical assistance helps Nuno Mendes who hurts his ankle.



12′





Great save by Courtois that prevails in the hand to hand to Mbappé



eleven’





Carvajal shoots from long distance but the ball goes wide.



8′





Mbappé’s first notice on the counterattack and Courtois prevents PSG from opening the scoring.



7′





Paredes wins the preventive card for protesting a referee’s marking.



4′





Good center from Vinicius that Marco Asensio fails to finish solidly



two’





Militao receives medical attention after a collision with Toni Kroos



1′





The referee whistles, the ball is set in motion and the game begins.







The Champions League anthem resounds at the Bernabéu, the game is about to start







PSG’s lineup: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Walls, Danilo, Verratti; Neymar, Mbappe, Messi.







The 11 holder of Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Nacho; Valverde, Modrić, Kroos; Asensio, Vinícius Junior, Benzema