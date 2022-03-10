“Rambocella”: the hilarious video that turned Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo into Guillermo Francella

Although the doctored images of video that have to William Francella as a protagonist are not a novelty, in the last few hours a trend has once again become a deepfake in which you can see the actor in different scenes of the film Rambooriginally starred as Sylvester Stallone.

In this dynamic, the protagonist of the robbery of the century appears in the skin of the famous Vietnam war veteran while firing a machine gun incessantlyalso when walking along the side of a road with your bag or in a dialogue in a tense tone with an interlocutor.

Nico Francella has fun with his father’s deep fakes

The design of the images is so believable that Internet users they transformed this deepfake in viral. Consequently, praise prevailed among the comments. “This is incredible, I can’t believe it. Thank you for changing my life and giving me this”; “I better go see Rambocella to calm the anguish” and “2022 Rambocella is back, the Exterminators are back”were some of the most prominent.

One of the elements that stands out in the video, shared by the TikTok account @deepfakesar, is the grace generated by seeing Sylvester Stallone in the iconic action sequences, with mustache and gestures typical of the Argentine humorist.

even his son, Nicolás Francella, had fun with the montage. This Thursday, sofia kotler he referred to the funny deepfake in in the The AM news (LN +) and ratified the approving reaction of the actor. “That’s my dad, I wish he was there”, quoted the journalist on the response of the former allies when watching the video.

“They are known as deepfakea combination of the English words used to refer to ‘deep learning’ algorithms and their ‘false’ character, to the different artificial intelligence techniques that allow edit videos to create scenes that didn’t exist”, he explained in an article published in THE NATION the journalist specialized in networks, Thomas Balmaceda.

One of the first deepfakes Famous was the one that had as its protagonist the former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama. In fact, in the scene she could be seen in a room with a low-cut blouse, with a black bra that was visible underneath, moved sensually in front of the camera and showed his unmistakable smile.

The faces of Lionel Messi, Natalia Oreiro and Guillermo Francella on the bodies of Ricardo Montaner, Scarlett Johansson and Norberto Degoas, thanks to a technique called deepfake

Then, the double of the wife of former President Obama began to undress. The video, which appeared on the internet forum Redditit was a sequence made with artificial intelligence software.

“It was created using a program called FakeAppwhat superimposed Obama’s face on the body of an erotic film actress. The hybrid was creepy: if you weren’t better informed, you might have thought it was really her,” the journalist explained. Kevin Rose the New York Times in an article published in THE NATION.

They take advantage of artificial intelligence tools to add a new face to an original recording in a simple and very believable way; fear grows that they will be used to defame people

He added: “Until recently, realistic computer-generated video was a laborious format that it was only available to Hollywood productions with big budgets or top researchers. Social media apps like Snapchat include some rudimentary technologies to transform the face”.