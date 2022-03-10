Queretaro VS Atlas. “It is breaking my heart, I am undone”, says mom that she gave her son

the mom who delivered to the Querétaro Prosecutor’s Office to his sonone of the subjects identified for participating in the fight between bars in the match between Gallos Blancos and Atlas, said that was undone

“It’s breaking my heart, I’m undonebut there is no other, here I am and I am with him, “he said in a video released by the State Prosecutor’s Office.

The woman commented that the authorities searched his house, but that at that time his son was not there, so they told him that, for the good of him and the family, he would surrender or be surrendered.

“Yesterday they searched my house, he was not there, the policemen told me that the most optional thing is that if he communicated with me, well to hand him over for his good and for ours.”

He mentioned that when his son returned they talked and that he told him that he was going to turn him over to the authorities.

“I talked to him, I told him: things are like this, let’s go, I’m going to take you to the Prosecutor’s Office. He did not tell me anything, accepted everything, He said yes. Here we are, here I am.”

Due to lack of evidence, two of the 14 detained for the events of the Corregidora stadium are released

Two of the 14 arrested Due to the events that occurred in the Corregidora stadium, they were released due to lack of evidence, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) announced.

The agency bluntly stated that, with two of the defendants those who are accused attempted murder photographs were presented to the judicial authority where his possible participation in the criminal event is displayed, however, the judge determined not to be linked to the process, since he considered that there was no certainty that the graphic materials presented as evidence, were from the place and the date of the events.

The State Attorney General’s Office pointed out that will seek to appeal the judge’s positionhaving the certainty that the test data is conclusive and sufficient to demonstrate the possible participation of the aggressors.

The FGE said that investigation process will continue against all aggressors providing sufficient data to demonstrate the participation of all aggressors.

He also added that another six of the detained persons are already linked to the process and in justified preventive detention.

In addition, there are two accused of attempted homicide and their defense requested the duplication of the constitutional term to determine their legal situation.

