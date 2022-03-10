Pumas fell to New England Revolution in the first leg of the quarterfinals

In a very cold way and with some Pumas practically frozen in Bostonis how Universidad ended up losing 3-0 to New England Revolutionin the first leg of the Quarter finals of the Champions League of the Concacaf.

For the felines it was not easy at all, because in addition to facing the revswhich in itself was a complicated rival, had to deal with the weather conditions that, due to the snow, were adverse to the university students.

Initially it seemed that Cougars would give battle to the American cadre, but shortly after those led by Bruce Sand showed why they are one of the best teams in the mls.

They took advantage of the locality, the snowfall did not scare them away and at 19 minutes they took advantage of the errors of the auriazul defense, and lletget He scored the goal for his team.

Until now the advantage of Revolution it was a single goal, but without a doubt it could have been much broader.

With the second half, things were no different for Pumas because although they did improve and the coach Andres Lillini made adjustments, the New England kept coming to the feline area until bou he sent the ball to the bottom, but it was ruled out of place.

Although Pumas was dynamic, they failed to score, unlike the New England Revolution, which 72 minutes into the game and after a couple of interventions by Alfredo Talaverathe Polish Buksa He did not forgive and scored the second goal for the locals.

For university students everything got worse when Buksa he scored the third goal, with which he signed his brace, and sentenced the felines.

With three goals from the New England Revolution, Pumas is clearly at a disadvantage, but they still have 90 minutes left to try to reverse their situation and will have to take advantage of the fact that the Lap be on wednesday University Cityalthough everything indicates that the auriazul participation in the Concachampions is coming to your final.

