Puebla will play a friendly against the Nicaraguan National Team

Mexico.- Puebla does not want to give anything away in this Closure 2022 because they know how important it is to get the best results in search of the coveted title, for this, like the rest of the important teams, they have announced that for the FIFA date of March they have scheduled a friendly match against the Nicaraguan national team on the field of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium to continue with the rhythm of the game and avoid falling down the table and more so now that they have managed to regain their place at the top and that other clubs that have one less game are very close to them.

Through its Twitter account, the team of Puebla announced the visit of the Central American team to measure forces in a friendly, “Larcamonism continues to cross borders and on the next FIFA date, the Larcaboys will have a international friendly! The Strip will receive the Nicaraguan National Team,” it reads. The actions will take place on March 24 at 8:00 p.m. (Central Mexico) from the Cuauhtémoc field.

At the moment the team has only announced the match but the sale of tickets is still unknown, it is expected that the prices for the international duel will be revealed during the day or week. Puebla for this match, following the protocols of the MX League derived from the violent acts of last weekend, will be very attentive to make it a highly suitable match for the fans, as its government announced, they will increase security to safeguard life of all

Puebla announces international friendly | Photo: Twitter Puebla

Puebla has been the surprise in this tournament because although it was expected to be a good contender according to what was seen in the seasons, it was not thought that after 9 days it would be the leader. The set of Nicholas Larcamon He reached the top thanks to a match that he left pending, after winning those 3 points he did not let go of the top from date 3 to 8, which after a tie went to second position for a few days but this weekend he recovered it, now he is the sole leader but there are very close teams that could overtake him with some setback.

As if that were not enough, after 9 games, Puebla is the only team that remains undefeated in the season, it has been close to losing that advantage with the rest of the clubs but has been able to overcome it to get the 3 points or, failing that, win the point with the tie. Still they couldn’t beat him. He has passed over clubs that are candidates for the title such as Tigres, Rayados and Cruz Azul, even beating Chivas and getting a tie against America, a great season.

For this weekend at MX LeaguePuebla will have a new start and will visit Atlético de San Luis where they will seek their fifth victory of the season as a visitor and their seventh of the season to stay one more week as the undisputed leader.