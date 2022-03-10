PSG and another European failure for its history

A new European night where the PSG he stays cold before a big one. The Real Madrid gave him a slap in the face at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium that was enough to eliminate him from a new edition of the UEFA Champions League, where they hoped to lift their first orejona from the hand of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

The Parisian outfit once again showed that, despite having a lot of money and many top stars, you can’t buy competitiveness and the ability to make it big in the big events.

A slap in history

Despite having everything to win the tie (a result of a two-goal lead and dominance of the game) and hit the history of European football, you end up shooting yourself in the foot. He gave life to his rival, who is the best player in the European Cup in its entire history. You can’t let the king of the competition live.

On the other hand, Mbappé, Neymar and Messi were never so decisive in the match. Despite the dominance of the development in 3 of the 4 times, they only managed to take a two-goal lead and keep the tie alive. It’s not just a mistake in defense, it’s that they never got the advantage in the result to finish burying their rival. And that also ends up affecting all the pieces.

And Mauricio Pochettino once again demonstrated that he is far from being a top world coach. The management of his advantages was very poor. He never intervened at his team’s worst moment in the game and the changes never came at the right time. The Argentine, who will leave the club shortly after the harsh elimination, is no better than Thomas Tuchel and he showed it in a new Champions League tie.

Having money does not lead you to win titles, you need many other things that the Parisian club does not have at the moment. And, if they do not finish giving the necessary change, they will never be able to fulfill their true objective.