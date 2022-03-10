Prove that you are the best in Fortnite

The Fortnite tournament will take place on March 11 and 12. This event provides the opportunity to compete for a share of $114,750 in prize money.



To participate, the following requirements are required: connect to Fortnite from a PS4 or PS5 on the date and time that corresponds according to the region; make sure you enable two-factor authentication on Epic; be at least level 50; have an active PlayStation Plus account; and enter the PlayStation Cup game mode.

The tournament consists of a duets competition over two rounds. The first is an open competition in which you have 3 hours to play a maximum of 10 games and earn as many points as you can. Only the top 100 players from each region will advance to the second round. The second consists of 6 games in total.

The scoring system for the first round awards: 25 points for victory royale and 22 to 1 points for second through twenty-fifth place respectively. Also, eliminations award an extra point. For the second round, the royal victory awards 32 points and 28 to 1 points from second to thirty-fifth place; with 3 points per elimination this time.

Players with the most points in Round 2 will win one prize per region. These will be awarded equally between the two members of the winning teams. The more than 100 thousand dollars will be divided among the 7 participating regions.

Europe has the highest purse: 2 thousand dollars for the first place and more than 30 thousand dollars for the other 49 duos. The East Coast (United States) contemplates almost 20 thousand dollars for the first 30 places, with 1,600 dollars for the winning team. The west coast (United States) awards more than 10 thousand among the first 15 duos, will award $ 1,400 to the first place.

The region of Brazil has an accumulated amount of more than 15 thousand dollars, distributed among the first 25 teams, 1,500 for the first position. In Asia, more than 23 thousand dollars are offered among the 50 finalist groups, one thousand dollars for the first. The Middle East and Oceania regions share the least cumulative, with nearly $7,000 each, $1,000 to the winning team.

To celebrate the PlayStation community, Fortnite will award an additional reward for players who compete. Participants who score 8 points or more will get the “Neoversa” emote, worth $1.