Protocols K0 B1T, seem designed to harm the sick more than to heal them – CienciaySaludNatural.com

Dr. Mª José Martínez Albarracín

Throughout these two years, since the declaration of a pandemic by Covid, various analyzes have been carried out on hospital treatment protocols and nursing homes, with some experts reaching the conclusion that seem to have been designed more to kill what to cure to the sick and it is already well known how the elderly were abandoned by denying them hospital care and administering drugs that have been baptized as Euthanasia Cocktails: Fentanyl or morphine and midazolam.

As a result of better understanding the pathophysiology of the covid syndrome, since autopsies were carried out on the deceased (remember that contrary to the “advice” of the WHO and the refusal of the governments), it was learned that serious errors had been made in the treatment, Well, although the covid syndrome usually presents with bilateral pneumonia, this is not always serious and it is the hemodynamic (thrombi) and hematological (tissue anoxia) problems that can complicate and aggravate the clinical picture. For this reason, the indiscriminate and early use of mechanical ventilation, especially if it was invasive with intubation and tracheotomy, caused serious harm and led to many preventable deaths. On the other hand, a series of antiviral drugs such as remdesivir or tocilizumab were tested with the patients, albeit authorized by the emergency route (adequate clinical trials were never carried out with them), when antiretoviral combinations were not administered to treat the HIV like Kaletra. All of them immunosuppressive and with recognized hepatorenal toxicity.

We also witness with astonishment the way of accounting for Covid deaths, by Covid? with Covid? The truth is that they were classified based on a positive PCR test at a minimum of 40 cycles and performed in an imprecise period of time, sometimes several months before death. Something completely unscientific and completely aberrant.

More aberrant still seems the “economic incentive” given to hospitals for diagnosis, ICU admission, Intubation via tracheostomy, and death covid. All this published in the Official State Gazette, BOE. And it is not only in Spain, this is a constant worldwide decided by who or who? but closely followed by the states. American lawyer, defender of human rights Thomas Renz estimates that a “properly” treated and deceased Covid patient in a US hospital can be an incentive of $100,000.

After the first wave and after numerous publications were made denouncing these errors, the common mortal would think that many of them will have been corrected and that during this autumn winter the flu-covid has already been treated “correctly”. Well, unfortunately, nothing could be more wrong: treatment protocols have been followed and continue to be applied that seem to be designed to harm the sick rather than to heal them.

Being already well known, or at least it should be known, by primary care doctors, that Covid is an inflammatory syndrome that occurs as a complication of a viral process, generally after a week of its evolution and when there is no longer viral replication. Despite this, the first thing they do is prescribe paracetamol to outpatients. This is a serious mistake, since paracetamol depletes hepatic glutathione which is a powerful endogenous antioxidant, essential to combat inflammation, so aspirin would be much more indicated, which in addition to being anti-inflammatory and antipyretic is antithrombotic and it is known that Covid patients have a great tendency to hypercoagulation. And also for this same reason, the administration of toxic and very expensive antivirals is not justified.

But that is not the most serious, since the true ordeal of those diagnosed with Covid begins with hospital admission. I know from direct information from many relatives of patients, as well as from the clinical reports of Covid patients in my possession (after hospital discharge due to death or recovery) that as soon as an Rx plate is significant for pneumonia with a positive PCR test , although the patient is clinically stable, breathes normally and can lead a practically normal life, he is admitted to a hospital and in a couple of days transferred to the ICU. Already during the first admission, assisted ventilation was applied using Bipap, for which he is wildly sedated by administering fentanyl intravenously in addition to oral benzodiazepine sedatives (lorazepam, midazolam…). Fentanyl is a synthetic narcotic stronger than morphine and produces a marked depression of the respiratory center, therefore, the possible benefit of assisted ventilation oxygen therapy can be completely neutralized and the reason why this sedation is applied is so that better accept the mask, something completely unjustified.

It is very important to note that the anoxia of the covid patient is mainly metabolic (as shown by the marked elevation of the LDH enzyme) and not so much respiratory, so it is essential to assess the way in which oxygen is administered to the patient and for this same reason oxidative therapies, especially autohemozonotherapy, are much more efficient and should be the treatment of choice in severe cases. There is scientific literature that justifies it, precisely in the treatment of Covid, no matter how much the complicity with farmainindustry marks ozone therapy as pseudotherapy.

On the other hand, bipap-type non-invasive mechanical ventilation is not exempt from complications, including damage due to the application of inadequate pressure (atelectasias and even pneumothorax), dry mucous membranes and accumulation of secretions that can favor a bacterial infection that complicates ventilation. pneumonia. In addition to skin ulcers, if the mask is kept in the same position for too long, it is therefore necessary to properly assess the risk/benefit of its application in baseline and mild pneumonia in which there is no clear respiratory compromise.

In addition to the cocktail of sedatives, those hospitalized for Covid are deprived of food, at least initially, and are “kidnapping” isolating him from his relatives, especially if they are not inoculated with the experimental gene therapy, with which the patient is unable to make decisions about the evolution of his own treatment, not being able, in many cases, even to telephone his relatives. These family members find that, overnight and without anyone having informed them or requested authorization through the required informed consent, their family member a tracheostomy with intubation has been performed for the application of mechanical ventilation through a respirator. Invasive procedure that does not usually improve the evolution of the condition at all and that, on many occasions, precipitates a complication due to resistant bacteria, producing a nosocomial infection that can end in the death of the patient or, in the best of cases, extend the stay for a long time. in the ICU and the administration of antibiotics in very high doses. Some whistleblower reports estimate that the percentage of deaths after intubation is around 85%.

Clearly, intubation requires further increased sedation and enteral feeding, which often leads to constipation. Tracheal hemorrhages also occur due to the surgical procedure that must be carefully aspirated, otherwise a thrombus forms that blocks the tracheobronchial tract, which is difficult to remove, as is the case in one of the clinical reports that I have in my possession and that precipitated the death of the person in question.

When the patient is in the ICU, immunosuppressive drugs such as corticosteroids and antivirals are often administered. The former, due to their high anti-inflammatory efficacy, may be indicated depending on their evolution, but the latter (kaletra, remdesivir, tocilizumab) not only do not provide any benefit but also favor the evolution towards hospital infections and on many occasions the patient reports that the administration of one of them (especially tocilizumab, which is only authorized for emergency use) represented a before and after in the worsening of his clinical evolution.

To conclude, I would like to express that it gives me great astonishment and concern to see that medicine has been protocolized to such an extent that it matters little whether medical care is dispensed by a human being or by a machine and that it is very convenient to be able to self-manage one’s health by avoiding going to hospitals if it is not essential, something that today seems unthinkable, since the system has silently accustomed us to wanting to treat everything immediately and pharmacologically.

