Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso begins with depreciation

Today, Thursday, March 10, 2022, the dollar quotes at $21.0239 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Wednesday, at $20.8764 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.79% or 14.7 cents, trading around 21.05 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.8853 and a maximum of 21.0648 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.8764 – Sell: $20.8764
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
  • Banamex: Buy: $20.24 – Sell: $21.42
  • Bancomer: Buy: $20.28 – Sell: $21.18
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.15
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $22.00
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.15
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.50 – Sale: $21.80
  • Monex: Buy: $20.63 – Sell: $21.63
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.60 – Sale: $21.60
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $21.52
  • Exchange: Buy: $20.81 – Sell: $21.84
  • Banregio: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.80

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 39 thousand 119.0 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today, Wednesday, the peso recovers 45 cents

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.18 pesos, for $27.63 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker