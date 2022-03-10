Price of the dollar today March 9, peso recovers 45 cents

Today, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.9012 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. After closing with losses for four consecutive sessions, this week finally the Mexican peso makes progress in exchange rate against the greenback. According to report of Banxicothe spot interbank dollar it ended at 20.8764 units, which represents a recovery of 45.63 cents for the peso. The United States currency showed prices above 21 pesos in the last two sessions. Here we present the dollar price in different banks in Mexico.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.8764 – Sell: $20.8764

: Buy $20.8764 – Sell: $20.8764 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Buy: $20.24 – Sell: $21.42

: Buy: $20.24 – Sell: $21.42 Bancomer: Buy: $20.29 – Sell: $21.19

Buy: $20.29 – Sell: $21.19 Banorte: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.15

Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.15 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $22.00

Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $22.00 IXE: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.15

Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.15 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.50 – Sale: $21.80

Purchase: $20.50 – Sale: $21.80 Monex: Buy: $20.54 – Sell: $21.54

Buy: $20.54 – Sell: $21.54 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.60 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $20.60 – Sale: $21.60 Santander: Purchase: $19.96 – Sale: $21.50

Purchase: $19.96 – Sale: $21.50 Exchange: Buy: $20.39 – Sell: $21.42

Buy: $20.39 – Sell: $21.42 Banregio: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.80

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 41,822.6 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.14 pesos, for $27.57 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

