Price of the dollar today March 10, peso loses the day

Today, Tuesday, March 10, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.9495 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso loses 7.63 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.9527 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

The economist Gabriela Siller highlights in the international economic panorama the results obtained in the inflation from United Stateswhere in the month of February a monthly rate of 0.8% and an annual rate of 7.9% was registered, pushed by subjacent inflation -which contemplates products with less volatility- in the order of 6.4% annual, a record not seen since August 1982.

In the first two months of the year, average inflation in that country reached 0.7%, which far exceeds the average of 0.25% since that year, and without equal since 1981, although it anticipates that the war in Ukraine may continue to put pressure on the rise in consumer prices. .

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.9527- Sell: $20.9527

: Buy $20.9527- Sell: $20.9527 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Buy: $20.30 – Sell: $21.48

: Buy: $20.30 – Sell: $21.48 Bancomer: Buy: $20.31 – Sell: $21.21

Buy: $20.31 – Sell: $21.21 Banorte: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $21.25

Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $21.25 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $22.00

Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $22.00 IXE: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $21.25

Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $21.25 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.50 – Sale: $21.80

Purchase: $20.50 – Sale: $21.80 Monex: Purchase: $20.55 – Sale: $21.55

Purchase: $20.55 – Sale: $21.55 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.50 – Sale: $21.50

Purchase: $20.50 – Sale: $21.50 Santander: Purchase: $20.01 – Sale: $21.55

Purchase: $20.01 – Sale: $21.55 Exchange: Purchase: $20.4447 – Sale: $21.4552

Purchase: $20.4447 – Sale: $21.4552 Banregio: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.70

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $39,489.7 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.00 pesos, for $27.42 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

