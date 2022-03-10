Pochettino after PSG elimination: It’s a feeling of injustice

EFE

The Argentinian Mauricio Pochettinocoach of Paris Saint GermainIt showed itself angry at the press conference after the game in which his team was eliminated against Real Madrid (3-1, 3-2 on aggregate) in the Champions League Round of 16 and stated that he has a “feeling of a lot of injustice” Considering that there was “clear lack” by Frenchman Karim Benzema on the italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the first goal of the white team.

“Is a feeling of great injustice. There was a clear foul by Benzema on Donnaurma. From then on everyone’s emotional state has changed and we haven’t managed it well. We were too exposed against Real Madrid. Three quarter-finals in favor, we were better teambut we leave with a tremendous blow for not being able to pass the tie”, he said.

“I cannot consider an error when there has been a mistake, and of course. And I speak after having seen the images, at least between 30 and 40 times with different faces and different angles. This is football, when it is played in this competition, the small details count. The VAR has not seen this fault and has been decisive in what later happened”, he added.

“If that action had been called a foul, which is what it was, we would be praising our players. What happened happened; It should not be used as an excuse, but it is the reality. Unfortunately we have to leave with this great pain and disappointment for not having captured the superiority that PSG had in the tie with goals”, he stressed.

Pochettino He insisted that this action completely changed the course of the meeting. “It is clear that the action is decisive and that it changes the course of the game. They are factors that influence the moods of the players and the opponent. It came after an hour of control in the game and having the chance to score 0-2, which we were closer to than receiving 1-1. From then on, we lowered our concentration, we left the game and we ended up paying dearly”, he assured.

Pochettino defended his changes

In addition, the French coach defended his changes. “With Monday’s newspaper it’s easy to talk. Paredes had a yellow card at 1-1 and had not competed for several weeks. We brought in Gana Gueye to give more energy and defensive assists. Real Madrid had taken a risk and until then everything was fine. When you lose there is always something that could have been done differentlybut the emotional state of the team was what it was and it did not depend on the names on the field”, he concluded.