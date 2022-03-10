Pinocchio: first official image of the live action remake with Tom Hanks for Disney +

Pinocchiothe new live-action version of the 1940 Disney classic, will be released next month september 2022 exclusively through Disney+. And now we can enjoy the first official image of this new live-action adaptation with Tom Hanksan image in which we see the actor playing the role of Geppetto while carefully observing his new wooden puppet, Pinocchio.

Pinocchio comes exclusively to Disney+ in September

So the manager Robert Zemeckis returns to work with Tom Hanks after his different previous collaborations such as Forrest Gump (1994), Castaway (2000) and Polar Express (2004) to carry out a new film version of the 1883 children’s novel written by Carlo Collodi, The Adventures of Pinocchio. The script has been written by Robert Zemeckis himself in collaboration with Chris Weitz, also producers with Andrew Milano.

How could it be otherwise? Tom Hanks interprets Geppetto, a carpenter desperately seeking to have a child; Soon his wishes will come true when his new wooden puppet, Pinocchio, comes to life. The voice of the young Pinocchio will be borne by Benjamin Evan Ainsworthwhile its design remains practically intact to that of the original animated film, both for its clothes and for the puppet’s own forms and expression.

The cast is completed by Luke Evans, Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco. All this in September on the Disney streaming platform. Let us remember that the animated film of 1940 Pinocchio became the first animated film to win a Oscarin addition, twice, for Best Song and Best Original Soundtrack.

Netflix will premiere this year its own version of Pinocchio in charge of William of the Bullalthough this time with stop motion techniques, with voices from Ewan McGregor, David Bradley and Gregory Mann.

Source | Disney+