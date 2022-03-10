Penelope Cruz winks at the Ukrainian population

These are difficult times for the whole world. The war in which Ukraine has been involved after the Russian offensive has provoked a wave of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, who have been affected during the last two weeks by the constant bombings and shootings by the Russian military that have devastated everything in its time.

this past wednesday Penelope Cruz She attended the 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival -United States- to collect an award for her worth as an actress.

As he got up on stage and made his speech, the interpreter from Return He expressed a few words full of feeling that were addressed to those people who are trying to flee from the horror of the armed conflict. “My character Janie is scared, scared that she might lose a child, lose what she loves most. And how many women in the world right now are going through unbelievable challenges and horrors, so all my heart goes out to Ukrainian women, all children and men who are suffering from this terrible situation. Thank you so much,” she said with a lump in her throat and glassy eyes.

It’s not the first time Penelope, who is running for her second Oscar for Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers, that she come back with this cause. On her Instagram profile, she shared a post with which she appealed to the population to be able to send aid to Ukraine.

“More than anything else, what children in Ukraine need now is peace. No child, wherever he or she is born, grows up or lives, should know the violence and atrocities of conflict. Thousands of children in Ukraine have been awakened today in the middle of the night by the sound of explosions. They and they are our priority. For them and they must produce an immediate ceasefire. In these dramatic hours, we cry out to protect children from attacks. 7.5 million children are already at risk », could be read in the writing.



Penélope Cruz is in a great professional moment. In a few days she will know if she finally wins the famous golden statuette. A most special moment that she will live -whether she wins or not- together with her husband, Javier Bardemwho is precisely also nominated thanks to the film be the Ricardos. Film in which he has worked side by side with actress Nicole Kidman.

In fact, just a few days ago, the couple posed with great complicity at a lunch that is held prior to the well-known awards that will be held in the mythical Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California -United States-. The countdown begins for both Penelope and Javier to experience one of the most historic moments of their entire professional career.