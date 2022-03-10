Penélope Cruz shares the photos that bind her to Steven Spielberg

This is how the dresses of the ‘West Side Story’ of the 21st century are: the first scenes come to light

On the night of March 27, another of the most anticipated events of the seventh art returns: the Oscars gala. will celebrate this time 94th edition at the Dolby Theater in the city of Los Angeles to reward the most famous faces of acting in a spectacular evening that will feature renowned guests, among whom we will find the couple of Spanish actors Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, both nominated.

Before this gala, each year takes place a pre-Oscars luncheon held weeks before the event. Yesterday, 2022 was celebrated at the Fairmont Century Plaza luxury hotel in the same city. Many of the performers that we will see at the gala came to this exclusive accommodation, but if someone stood out in this great meeting of the Oscars, that was Penelope Cruz. the actress of parallel mothers he drew special attention to the outfit he chose to attend, wearing a summer outfits consisting of a sleeveless minidress in tweed pink buttoned along its front area. A design that belongs to Chanel’s spring / summer 2022 collection and that she wore with black sandals and a matching chain shoulder bag.

Although the actress captured all eyes, so did her good relationship with the rest of the guests at the meal. She has let us know on her Instagram profile, in which she shared a carousel of various snapshots posing and enjoying pleasant moments with other personalities such as Jessica Chastain, PaulThomasAnderson, Adriana DeBose Denzel Washington and, also, Steven Spielberg who, with his nominations this year, becomes the first director in history to be nominated for an Oscar in six different decades.

The filmmaker, who for the first time overtakes William Wymer in nominations thanks to his film West Side Story, poses in different photographs with Penélope Cruz sharing a table and with other actors enjoying a pleasant moment. The good relationship between the nominees is evident and soon we will be able to see them sharing more moments in a gala that promises to be as emotional as it is exciting.

