Paulo Futre, new leading man of telenovelas

Paulo Futre switches to acting. The former Portuguese international, who seeks to try his luck as an interpreter, will experience his debut as an actor in the world of soap operas. He will do it on the small screen of his country and through the fiction ‘Rua das flores’ (‘Flower Street’). The former Atlético de Madrid player plans to join the recording days next week, as the Portuguese network TVI anticipates.

The character of the 56-year-old former soccer player promises to be “very particular” and “will be revealed shortly.” In addition, he is very enthusiastic about the idea of ​​participating in a soap opera since he used to watch this type of fiction in his childhood. “When I was a child I watched soap operas and like any other child I had the dream of being part of that magic,” says Futre. The Portuguese admits that it was “impossible” for him to say no to this proposal, which is a real challenge for him.

“I felt again like that child making a dream come true. It is a wonderful challenge and I face it with the same enthusiasm and the same energy as when I started playing football”, says the former player of teams such as Benfica, FC Porto, Sporting Clube de Portugal or West Ham, among others.

‘Flower Street’

The telenovela in which we will soon see Paulo Futre tells “the story of a Lisbon street where Doña Tília lives, a woman whom her neighbors seek to make prophecies”, according to ‘Última hora’. The former soccer player joins the cast made up of Ana Bola, José Pedro Gomes, Eduardo Madeira, Matilde Breyner and André Nunes, among others. The premiere of ‘Rua das flores’ is scheduled for the second quarter of this year on Televisão Independente (TVI) from Portugal.